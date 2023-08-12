Ronaldo leads the Saudi victory to crown the King Salman Cup for Champions Clubs

Hespress Sport Photo: AFP Hespress – dbSaturday 12 August 2023 – 18:54

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo led his Saudi team, Al-Nasr, to crown the King Salman Cup for Arab football clubs, for the first time in its history, after defeating its arch-rivals Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final of the tournament that concluded its competitions in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nasr succeeded in winning the championship for the first time in its history, while Al-Hilal was unable to achieve the title for the third time, after it had previously achieved that in 1994 and 1995.

Al-Hilal advanced through Michel Delgado in the 50th minute, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for victory in the 75th minute.

Al-Nasr completed the meeting with ten players after his defender, Abdullah Al-Omari, was sent off in the 71st minute, and the second half and the match ended in a 1-1 draw, to resort to two additional halves.

In the eighth minute of the first overtime period, Ronaldo scored the second goal for victory, to give his team the first Arab title in its history.

