Delirio and Indervalle, together promoting recreation

Paseo de la Aurora, Delirio’s family experience, is a space that promotes the arts and the spirit of Valle del Cauca.

It has 4 themed houses: La Casa del Circo, the Pacific Coast, the city of Cali and the plain of our Valle Delirante, where the public can enjoy our artists from the Delirio Collective in their Salsa+Circus+Orchestra facets.

In addition, it has a pleasant picnic area, children’s area and a wide gastronomic offer.

This family park opens its doors on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 noon to 8:00 pm for the general public.

However, it is worth noting that this is a space also available for other entities, companies and brands to carry out activities with their internal public.

This is the case of Indervalle who joined our group to strengthen the self-esteem, sociability, motor development, creativity and confidence of 30 children benefited from the Recreapaz program and 400 young people and adults from the Sports Promotion and Free Time Use program, through through a caleña salsa training workshop, an artistic exhibition and an open-air salsa marathon.

The children’s training workshop was carried out with 2 Delirio instructors, who have more than 10 years of experience as teachers, who accompanied the children during 6 classes, in which they created a choreographic proposal that was presented in Paseo de the Aurora.

During the month of August, Paseo de la Aurora will continue to open its doors to the general public on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the dates of 12, 13 and 19, 20 we will have a special kite workshop for the smallest of the house.

An unforgettable activity to be enjoyed with the family

Andrea Estrada, Commercial Director of Delirio, invites all families from Valle del Cauca and those who visit us to close these summer holidays in a memorable way in this unique space in Colombia, which allows us to rediscover our idiosyncrasies, our culture and our territory: Paseo de la Aurora, a delirious place that is worth enjoying.

