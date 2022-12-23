Well-known screenwriter Ni Zhen passed away at the age of 84. He worked with Zhang Yimou on “Raise the Red Lantern”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-23 09:07

Orange Persimmon Interactive Comprehensive Report According to multiple media reports, Ni Zhen, a well-known Chinese screenwriter, passed away at the age of 84.

Ni Zhen is a Chinese film theorist and playwright who taught at the Beijing Film Academy. During his lifetime, he wrote “Exploring the Screen”, “Reform and Chinese Film” and “The Story of Beijing Film Academy-The History of the Fifth Generation Film” (Japanese version), etc. work. Ni Zhen once adapted the script of the film “Raise the Red Lantern” based on Su Tong’s novel “Wives and Concubines”, and other script creations include “Red Pink” and “The Opium War”.

During his tenure at Beijing Film Academy, Ni Zhen taught courses such as “Film Narrative”, “Film Analysis”, “Film Modeling” and “Contemporary Chinese Film”, and was responsible for cultivating postgraduate students majoring in film narrative, modelling, oriental film aesthetics.

Netizens mourn——

Ao Duoguai: Mr. Ni is my greatest mentor, the guide who led me into the industry, and the family member who helped me plan my life. I can’t forget the script we discussed together, spent the Mid-Autumn Festival in two foreign countries together, watched the Croatia-Denmark World Cup match in 2018, and picked up and dropped off again and again. I hope the teacher will go well all the way, and may there be movies and dreams in heaven!

Cheese White Peach Nine Points Sweet: I still remember being asked by the teacher when I was waived for the interview. When I answered, I quoted a sentence from Teacher Ni Zhen. It can be said that that answer is one of the stepping stones to pass the interview, Mr. Qiangu.

Spring _Spring: Mr. Qiangu, have a good journey.

Cupid’s bow has no arrows: I have listened to Mr. Ni’s class, Mr. Ni is going well