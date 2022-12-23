- FTX Founder Bankman Fried Released After Posting $250 Million Bond Wall Street Journal
- Cryptocurrency tycoon Bankman-Fried was granted $250 million bond and placed under house arrest at his parents’ home pending trial Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- pleaded guilty!Two core members of the “harem” cooperated with the investigation, and the ex-girlfriend of SBF faced up to 110 years in prison Wall Street news
- Two Associates of FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Plead Guilty to Criminal Charges Wall Street Journal
- FTX founder Fried was extradited to the United States and was released on $250 million bond bail pending trial Lianhe Zaobao
