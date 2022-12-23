[NTD Times Beijing time on December 22, 2022]After Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on the 19th, Belarus issued an order on the 21st that the southeast and parts of the Gomel region on the Russian border with Ukraine will be temporarily restricted from entering and stay, but did not say how long this control measure will last.

Reuters reported that the Belarusian government announced on its official website that “the border areas of Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki in the Gome Oblast will temporarily restrict entry and stay. and mobile.

Russia and Belarus have seen increased military activity in recent months after Moscow’s failed attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in February, when Russian forces used Belarus as a springboard.

The Belarusian government did not say how long the restrictions would last, but said the order did not apply to officials, workers and residents in those areas.

Belarus launched a so-called anti-sabotage exercise in Gomez on October 11. Four days later, Russian troops arrived in Belarus to join a regional force formed by the two neighbors. (Click to watch related video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Vladimir Putin) arrived in Belarus on the 19th for a visit. This is Putin’s first visit to Belarus since 2019. The Kyiv authorities are worried that Putin’s move is intended to pressure Belarus to open a new front for invading Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stepped out of the country for the first time since the Russian invasion on the 20th for a lightning visit to the United States to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden promised him that “you will never be alone.” This was followed by a speech to the U.S. Congress, which finalized a year-end spending package to provide $45 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.

