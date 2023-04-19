What are the trendy high-net-worth urban hunks doing today? |Urban|Trend|Off-Road_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Original title: Today’s fashionable high-net-worth urban macho, what are they playing?

Author: Du Shaofei DUSHAOFEI

Recently, a brother asked me that it is rare to have time for vacation and leisure recently. I wonder what the trendy high-net-worth urban hunks are doing today?

Trapped in a boring city for a long time, it is inevitable to suffer from some uncomfortable “urban diseases”: often forgetful, or easily nervous, the surface success peels off, and sometimes the exhaustion of the whole body is revealed.

It is rare to be free in life, and the accumulation and achievements of years of hard work, sometimes, are really not worth the cigarette that burns alone in the middle of the night.

When the cigarettes are burnt out and the clouds and mists are gone, nature may be the only cure – let the wind of nature blow away the haggard breath in the city.

To travel, to hike, to cross the wilderness, to climb the peak.

Only by indulging our adventurous spirit after experiencing the grandeur and wild beauty of nature to the fullest can we feel healed from this unspeakable discomfort.

What kind of man is most worthy of admiration?

Modesty in conversation, moderate relaxation, and no “straight male cancer” are one aspect. “Warriors” who have ideals in life, have responsibility, and have the courage and ambition to keep exploring are the most attractive.

After a thousand times of tempering in life, our inner realm is changing, and of course our taste has to be upgraded accordingly.

Tired of playing Frisbee and tennis, which exploded last year, I think everyone’s pursuit of the outdoors is far more than these——

Today I will introduce to you three of the most “hard” outdoor social fields in 2023. I believe that real “warriors” will be willing to participate in them.

Conquering nature, just a symbolic outing in the outskirts of the city is not enjoyable.

For people who are truly full of life tension, challenging the limit and climbing peaks are the most indispensable part of their lives-participating in rock climbing and daring to fight against gravity with bare hands is enough energy.

This is the hottest and toughest outdoor activity in spring 2023.

The rise of the technology of rock climbing was as early as the eighteenth century. By the middle of the last century, rock climbing gradually became an independent sport with the rise of the outdoor tide. After decades of development, it was in 2016. It has become an official Olympic event, which has connected more people’s wanton life.

Of course, today’s booming rock climbing project still stems from its spirit of revering nature and challenging nature at the same time.

This sport not only requires us to cooperate and compete with our peers, but also requires us to challenge ourselves.

Every rock climbing trip is also a pilgrimage to nature.

We need to find the best route on the rocky cliff, and continue to climb with the help of tiny bumps, cracks, and depressions on the rock surface and the climbing equipment in our hands.

In this process, we not only have to face vertical rock walls and unpredictable weather conditions, but also need to endure long hours of fatigue and loneliness.

In addition to excellent physical fitness, excellent rock climbers also need keen observation and judgment, as well as absolute trust in themselves and their partners.

But even if three or five friends meet together, the whole process of rock climbing is also lonely:

Physical exertion is one aspect, but the psychological test is the most difficult, especially in the second half of the climb. Only with absolute calm and concentration can one gain absolute control over one’s body.

Because, once you take it lightly, you will pay the price of your life.

However, at the moment of climbing to the top of the cliff, all the hard work and danger seem to be insignificant.

Standing on the top of the cliff, in the clouds, at that moment, we seem to be able to overlook the whole world.

What greets you may be flying birds, green pines, or the magnificent Gobi Gobi. I believe that no matter who you are, you can imagine the unprecedented freedom and shock.

Therefore, rock climbing is not only a sport to experience extremes, but also an excellent way of life and a way of understanding life.

Of course, what I admire the most is the ‘Free Solo – Unprotected Rock Climbing’ players who play rock climbing to the extreme—crazy enough, wild enough, but also truly carefree and clear.

At this time, it doesn’t matter whether you have the equipment on your body or not – just like a martial arts master who has learned all over the world, walking in the rivers and lakes with bare hands, looking down at the world with his sword in his heart.

If we say that on a vertical scale, rock climbing is the most popular extreme sport at the moment; then on a horizontal scale, the popularity of rugby is undeniable.

Running, fighting, and swaying blood—this is what we should do most this spring.

There are many ways to play rugby, among which, the most suitable one for us to participate in is ‘Touch Rugby – Touch Rugby’.

Touch rugby is generally a variation of traditional rugby.

The biggest difference between it and traditional rugby is that it cancels the physical contact or hug action in sports games, and replaces it with players touching or slapping each other’s body to indicate that they have “caught” or “shoveled” ‘.

Of course, touch rugby also retains the core elements of traditional rugby, such as passing, running and scoring. We can try various fancy passing and running movements in the game, challenge our limits, and show our personal style and character.

The most valuable point of touch rugby is that while it retains the competitive nature of sports, it also has rich social activities and cultural atmosphere. Compared with the relatively lonely rock climbing in the process, touch rugby emphasizes a kind of vitality. Social attributes with passion, therefore, this sport is becoming more and more popular all over the world.

Compared with rock climbing and traditional rugby that emphasizes ‘head-to-head’, touch rugby is safer and the threshold is relatively lower.

However, to play the game, we also need courage and determination.

On the football field, you have to be alert at all times, make quick decisions, and have the strength and speed to break through your opponent’s defenses and win.

Although you don’t have to worry about falling off a cliff or encountering extreme weather, you still need to face the opponent’s collision and push, and you need to show your courage and indomitable perseverance.

Only by keeping running and being high-spirited can you experience the thrill of running and fighting against competition in the arena, and be invincible in competition and challenges.

The new generation of hunks never follow the trend, but have the courage to explore new things and be the first to eat crabs.

Be it rock climbing or rugby, the first step to see a wider world is to go forward bravely, go far away, and set your footsteps to a wider and more unknown place.

Our traditional concept always believes that a man’s bounden duty is to take on family responsibilities and contribute social value-those who can do it often have a strong heart.

The process and persistence of longing for cross-country is a compulsory course for men to temper their hearts. Behind this irreplaceable feeling is our endless journey to seek the realization of self-worth, and it is also an indispensable and necessary way to understand the philosophy of life.

Cross mountains and seas, read extraordinary things, and enjoy life.

Off-roading, the focus is on the process and the experience – always full of vitality, always moving forward, always on the road, this is the beauty of off-road sports.