“The Last Stand” screenwriter Joseph Staten joins Netflix to participate in the development of new AAA works

Technology

screenwriter who just left microsoft earlier this month Joseph Staten Now I have determined my new direction. Next, he will join Netflix’s game department as the creative director of a “new AAA multi-platform original IP game”. The highlight of Staten’s resume is that he was responsible for writing and visual director of the first three “Halo” games. After that, Staten also helped write and co-direct Destiny and helped develop Halo Infinity.

So far, Netflix’s gaming strategy has largely focused on acquiring mobile distribution rights for premium independent titles. The move to multi-platform AAA titles shows its ambitions, but it also means greater risks.

