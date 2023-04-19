Home » An aroma is able to break down anxiety. The Study » Science News
An aroma is able to break down anxiety. The Study

by admin
Research has identified a direct correlation between relaxation and exposure to the scent of vanilla.

Even the aroma of vanilla could help reduce anxiety. This was revealed by the journal Frontiers in Psychology. The aroma, much appreciated and widespread in our everyday life, both in the kitchen and in cosmetic products, could have completely unexpected uses on mental health. The team of experts analyzed the consequences of vanilla flavoring on anxiety in a group of volunteers. The subjects were exposed to the scent for a period of approximately ten minutes and, after that, their anxiety response was monitored (through a heart rate and blood pressure screening).

In addition to evaluating a certain longevity of effects from vanilla flavoring (lasted several minutes after exposure), the scholars noted a noticeable decrease in the participants’ anxiety. The scent of vanilla, according to experts, is able to activate our parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for relaxing the body. Also, the perfume could increase the concentration of serotonin in the brain, i.e. a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, such as dopamine. Obviously, this aroma cannot in any way replace a specific pharmacological or psychological therapy to treat anxiety states.

