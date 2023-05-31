COMPUTEX 2023: ASUS exhibited ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, a 360 water-cooled top-level graphics card, as well as a rear I/O motherboard with bridging PCIe power supply and a graphics card concept without power supply female #RTX 4060 Ti (194216)

ASUS showcased two interesting technologies at COMPUTEX 2023. One is the ROG Matrix 4090, a top water-cooled graphics card that will be launched in the third quarter of 2023. The IO main board and the main board of the power supply golden finger directly supply power to the display card.

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 with Liquid Metal Media and Magnetic Fan

▲ ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 3090 uses cooling system and 360 water cooling to raise the clock to a higher level, and it is expected to come out in the third quarter

ROG Matrix is ​​the pinnacle product of the ROG series graphics card pyramid. ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 is equipped with a large cooling module and connected to a 360mm integrated water cooling system to further squeeze out higher clock speeds while maintaining the peak performance of the system. It is also expected It is the GeForce RTX 3090 with the highest clock speed in the industry; the heat sink located on the main body of the graphics card emphasizes that it not only covers the GPU chip, VRM and memory, but also simultaneously covers the heating elements, and also uses liquid metal thermal paste between the GPU chip and the heat sink , which can further reduce heat generation by 10 degrees; and the fan of the 360 ​​water-cooled radiator is designed with a magnetic suction module, which can greatly reduce the wires for fan power supply and RGB synchronization.

The concept combination of TUF Gaming motherboard directly supplying power to the graphics card

▲By transferring the power supply of the graphics card to the golden finger, the problem of nowhere to hide the power supply wire of the graphics card is solved

▲On the left is the TUF Gaming M-ATX motherboard that has been launched on the market, and on the right is the concept motherboard that can directly supply power to the graphics card

▲The rear of the motherboard provides a power input socket for the graphics card

▲Add a set of gold fingers for power supply behind PCIe x 16

▲ Switch to a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card powered by the motherboard

The ASUS team has recently launched a TUF motherboard with a back-plug IO design. By reversing the motherboard including power supply, SATA, USB and other IOs to the back of the PCB, the installed players can hide the lines on the back of the case, but even The motherboard I/O is reversed, but the graphics card still needs at least one cable for power supply; ASUS configures three-way PCIe 8 Pin and 12VPHWR sockets on the back of a TUF Z790 motherboard, and passes through the motherboard PCIe x 16 connector The gold finger socket at the back is connected to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card that also has an extra set of gold fingers for power supply behind the PCIe x 16. According to ASUS, they do not need to increase the number of PCB layers for power supply when paired with GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (compared to the TUF Z790 ATX motherboard of the same level), but after all, it is a concept stage display and has not tested higher power combinations. It is true that if it is paired with a higher-power graphics card, it may be necessary to add more layers, but this time it is mainly a concept display, and there is no commercialization plan yet.