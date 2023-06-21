Home » what are the unauthorized areas
what are the unauthorized areas

During the last time it was spreading in Fernández Oro the sale of lots that are not in authorized areas. From the municipality they reported which are the undeveloped areas and how to avoid being a victim of scams. A similar illegal sale maneuver has also been registered in Cipolletti.

From the municipality of Fernández Oro they assured that there is an urban planning code that “delimits which areas can be subdivided and which cannotstrictly preserving the irrigated and productive areas”, they explained.

They asked that the neighbors who wish to buy lots in the city, seek prior advice to avoid fines and scams.

“Our city is the fastest growing town in the entire province and efforts are made to ensure that development is orderly in order to provide essential services in each sector“, they raised.

From the local government they alerted about the offer of subdivisions that do not have the municipal authorization since «They are not located in a developable area«. They confirmed that in case of recognizing this type of illegal sales, administrative sanctions such as “severe fines” will beginthey described.

What are the areas not authorized by the municipality of Fernández Oro

In the last weeks, the commercialization of lands in which they ensured a pre-sale until June 30 was registered. «Minimum delivery and fixed fees of $30,000do not hang up and buy now for investment, ”the publication detailed.

From the municipality they made available three emails for advice:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

They also shared the phones to communicate 4996081 o 4996063extension 420.

And they explained from a publication which are the areas that are not enabled to build:

They delimited on the map up to which zones subdivisions are authorized. Photo: Courtesy.


