Original title: What color dial is the favorite of men for a mechanical watch with a budget of 10,000?

Author: Wanwatch Watch Exchange

Recommend me, those popular mechanical watches with green, blue and white color plates on the market,Which is your favorite!

The following 6 mechanical watches are the most expensive and only in the early 10,000 yuan

N1

Longines

Concas diving series L3.781.4.06.6 mechanical men’s watch

Market price: 13,000

If you want to live a good life, you have to wear some green! This Longines Green Concas diving series classic configuration + simple and atmospheric matte green plate, almost no one does not love it at the price of the early 10,000 yuan.

Multi-layer anti-reflective coating, silver-plated polished hands, hard and wear-resistant ceramic bezel, threaded edge + vertical wire drawing process to create a high-quality texture.

Unidirectional rotatable bezel + bridge guard crown, water-resistant up to 300 meters, equipped with ‘L888‘Mechanical movement, 72-hour power reserve, built-in silicon hairspring, greatly improved performance, whether it is sports, leisure, business can be controlled, versatile and durable.

N2

TUTIMA

Pilot 6105-29 Mechanical Men’s Watch

Market price: 13,100

With “green” running through the overall color of the watch, compared to the elegance of Longines, the olive green of this Tutianma is a tough military watch style, which continues the glory of the Tutianma pilot’s watch well.

The bar scale on the dial is matched with Arabic numerals, and the red minute design greatly improves the clarity and convenience of reading time. It is decorated with red and white, combined with the elegant modern design. The triangular mark at 12 o’clock is the pilot’s The classic design of a watch.

piggyback’Tutima 330‘Mechanical movement, 38-hour power reserve, 100-meter water resistance, enough to meet the needs of daily wear. The green leather strap shows the seriousness and domineering of the military watch.

//In general, this watch not only retains the mighty temperament of the Air Force, but also subtly incorporates a new understanding of time and fashion!If you just have a budget of about 10,000 and want to buy a big-name stylish watch, this will also be your right choice.

N3

Mido MIDO

Navigator M026.430.11.041.00 Mechanical Men’s Watch

Market price: 7,400

The design style of the Mido Navigator series comes from the Europa Point Lighthouse that guards the Strait of Gibraltar. The graceful outlines symbolize this majestic monument.

This watch has a dark blue dial, like a deep seabed, the tip of the second hand is bright orange, like a ray of light from a beacon at sea, and a day-date display function at 3 o’clock.

The sealed case bottom printed with the three-dimensional starfish and the wave ripple logo integrates the inspiration of the lighthouse and the sea into it. It has a waterproof depth of 200 meters. Wearable.

N4

Aibo EPOS

Sports 3438.131.96.16.30 Mechanical Men’s Watch

Market price: 6,900

Aibo’s “Poseidon” watch, as its name suggests, is inspired by the sea god Poseidon in Greek mythology.

The blue radial pattern dial is young and stylish, and its slight color changes can be felt at different angles.wide time scale+Steel toothed countdown bezelso that you can keep track of the diving time even underwater.

Combining advanced watchmaking technology and diving functions, the combination of a sealed case bottom and a waterproof rubber ring makes the watch waterproof to a depth of 200 meters, allowing you to come and go freely in the water like a sea god. The performance is outstanding and the appearance is online, whether it is a muscular man or a gentleman, it can be easily controlled.

N5

Paco Paul Picot

Dreamer Series P4104.SG.1021.1106 Mechanical Men’s Watch

Market price: 15,200

The white dial is usually used for simple and classic dress watches. This Paco adopts a classic design style. The Dreamer series is also Paco’s tribute to the spirit of the Renaissance. The sublime style of table aesthetics.

Respecting the design style of the Swiss watch, Paco adopts a simple black and white dial layout,Big Three Needle Design+calendar windowthe retro Roman numeral scale is elegant and capable.

The word “GENTLEMEN” at 6 o’clock is enough to indicate that this is a very formal business watch, and the elegant taste of men can be reflected in the connotation temperament.

N6

Orient Star

Master Series RE-AW0004S00B Mechanical Men’s Watch

Market price: 6,230

The highlight of this watch of the Oriental Star Master series is the dial scale font, which uses the ORIENT classic Gothic font that has been used by “New Orient” in the 1950s.

//This font is characterized by a wider horizontal level, so it is also called “ORIENT Chubby Gothic” by collectors. With willow needles, the design is more European-style.

The dial adopts a unique grinding method, showing a gradual luster at different angles, which interprets the advantages of Japanese watches. At 12 o’clock, there is a 50-hour dynamic storage display fan-shaped disc, and at 6 o’clock, there is a small second dial, with blue Gothic hour markers and hands, which integrates simplicity and texture.

Equipped with the brand’s own movement’46-F6 50‘Mechanical movement, with 50 hours of dynamic storage, backed by Epson Group, and hand-polished with expert craftsmanship, so that Oriental Star is enough to compete with 10,000-dollar watches.