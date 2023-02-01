Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original Title: Teach You Beauty | What is Après-ski style?When ‘ski style’ enters daily life

Beijing finally had its second (or third or fourth) snowfall since the beginning of winter yesterday. This year’s ski season is busy with everyone, and many people missed it perfectly. up.

But judging from the trend of previous years, this increasingly popular snow sports craze will continue until March. It is not ruled out that many people will come back after the year before planning to open the board, so you might as well take advantage of the few days of rest at home to make up for it. Make up for the ski style and wear it!

Let’s take a look at the “team building” photos of celebrities who organized a group to ski in Aspen some time ago. Don’t want too many old acquaintances.

Jin Xiaomei and her daughter Stormi are a combination of black and pink. The little Stormi should not be too cute.

Although the face is tightly covered, the editor knows people at a glance. This pair of bib overalls Kendou wears every year for skiing.

Bella also went skiing with her sister to check in. Together with the sisters, the happiness is doubled.

Skiing is no longer an exclusive sport for the “rich”. It has become a way of life, not only the first choice for winter sports, but also the function of social entertainment.

After skiing, chat with friends and take pictures, eat something and take a break, which naturally leads to the Après-ski style.

What does that mean? The original intention is that people have dinner and chat together after skiing. Some people will wear ski clothes, and some will change back to daily clothes. Of course, they can also mix and match.

Over time, Après-ski style has been formed, which has both skiing elements and casual daily life. The English translation of “Après-ski” is “After ski”, that is, “wearing style after skiing”.

Chanel’s 2021 autumn and winter series is very Après-ski style. Creative director Viard also said that the source of inspiration for this series is the ski style plus a little chic of Parisian cool girls.

Thick ski overalls, but choose a light and semi-transparent lace bottoming shirt for the inner layer. Is this kind of collision interesting?

The short Fair Isle sweater is paired with woolen wide-leg pants, which is neat and handsome. And the collision of pink and blue is also eye-catching enough.

The extravagant tweed coat is worn with a sequined suspender skirt that can hold the audience, but the heavy snow boots are chosen underneath, which is unexpectedly cute.

The girls’ version of Après-ski style depends on the Miu Miu 2021 autumn and winter series. The show was moved directly to the snow-covered Alps, combining sports and fantasy.

A candy-colored quilted coat with a soft, plush collar trim was so cute it would melt. The inner layer is rebellious enough, and the satin top is worn with a crochet bra, and underwear and ski suits can also be wonderfully mixed and matched.

Aunt Miu said: “I remember when I was young, if the weather was warm, I would wear bikinis to go skiing”.

Gorgeous silk suspender skirts, furry snow boots, warm balaclava hats and leg socks, all kinds of items are mixed and matched together to convey the waywardness of such a fashionable, rich and strange girl?

The editor knows that the show style is not very good to use directly for reference. If you want to create a more everyday warm Après-ski style, please pay attention to the following three steps.

Jacket: choose a ski suit that is both functional and fashionable

Still feel that ski clothes are not good-looking and rustic?

It’s very popular this year! Concubine Diana wore it back then with full marks for fashion, and even more vitality.

And now many ski suits have been upgraded in design, so they can be fashionable and feminine when worn.

Belted ski jackets are the most popular now. The original loose upper body shape has been condensed, and the leg shape has become slimmer. It is not bloated at all and can highlight the body curve.

Not only for aesthetics, the belt also has practical functions, which can reduce the heat loss between the body and the clothes.

There are also many options for the color and style of ski suits. Irene Kim is wearing this year’s Pantone color – magenta~

I am used to seeing simple ski suits, it is not bad to change into colorful ones. Don’t think it’s too exaggerated. Wearing it creates a contrast on the plain snow, and the photo effect is unexpectedly beautiful.

Likewise, the outdoor down jacket is not only a practical outerwear but also a stylish item on the ski slopes.

Bella used a black hooded down jacket with a white sweater and ski pants. The simple black and white color scheme is still handsome.

Kendall changed into a bulging bread down jacket after skiing, which was eye-catching and fashionable.

Who said that ski suits can’t have a girlish heart, no one can say that this pink ski suit is cute. Moreover, the color shades of the down jacket and ski pants are slightly different, which is more fashionable.

Inside: retro and warm sweater

After choosing the jacket, you should also pay attention to the inner wear. As a well-deserved all-match item in winter, the Fair Isle sweater is also perfect for the style of the ski resort.

The rich jacquard and heavy knitting give the Fair Isle sweater its own hand-knitted distressed feel, and it has the warmth of the grandma brand.

The patterns on Fair Isle sweaters all have their own autumn and winter festive atmosphere. The classic ones include snowflakes, flowers, crosses, elks, hearts and pine trees, etc., which are cute and interesting.

In addition to the all-over pattern, there is also a Fair Isle sweater with a circle of patterns only on the shoulders. The more common one is white background color + colorful pattern, focusing the eyes on the shoulders.

In addition to the Fair Isle sweater, there’s this slimmer knit. Don’t think it’s boring, it’s still lively and fashionable if the pattern and color matching are done well.

The common one is this kind of high collar, which is more warm. Perfect Moment’s is very popular, and there are often collisions, and Yu Bo also wears it.

Both the brand’s iconic blue, white and red color scheme and the classic black and white color scheme are available, which are not only eye-catching but also have a sense of design.

Final Step: Furry Snow Boots

Shoes and boots accessories can not only enrich the shape, but also play the role of icing on the cake. The following items can help you complete the snow fashion.

Snow boots are notoriously bulky, uncomfortable, and often off-limits to restaurants, and that’s where durable and waterproof snow boots come in.

Compared with short snow boots, the editor recommends larger and more bulging long-tube snow boots, which can avoid the visual sense of top-heavy.

Moon Boot’s space boots have been popular for many years. The entire boot shape is designed according to the astronaut’s moon boots. At first glance, it looks ugly and benzene, but it smells really good after a long time. It not only keeps the feet warm, but also has the effect of slimming the legs for a second. It is a must for European and American hot girls.

Dior also launched space boots. The blue, white and red color scheme and the brand’s logo pattern make the whole pair of boots full of recognition and vitality.

There are also long-haired boots. The traditional Inuit long-haired boots now look quite like the wild version of the y2k hot girl.

Now major brands have also improved their long fur boots. Chanel’s 2021 autumn and winter series has launched a black and white color matching style of curly lambswool, which is invincible and cute.

At the end of the overseas tour, ROSÉ put on slightly sturdy long fur boots in the airport photo, showing a whole domineering side.

Kendall, who is skiing in Aspen, also put on long fur boots, paired with a suede coat, and the brown look is hot and rusty.

But ha, although this kind of heavy snow boots does not look thin, but because the boots have a large silhouette, it is still relatively difficult to control, mainly depends on the legs!

After reading, do you guys have any plans to open the board 🎿?

