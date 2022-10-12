On September 29, the “GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” opened at the Power Station of Art in Shanghai. This is the media IP of Condé Nast Group “GQ Lab”A special presentation of a problematic art exhibition. This exhibition is in the same vein as GQ Lab’s previous series of “brain-opening” creations, providing precise insight into the life attitudes and emotions of contemporary urbanites – people’s life is always accompanied by countless question marks, and we use questioning to explore the world and find ourselves. In a changing and uncertain world, questions are often more important than answers, which is also the original intention of “GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition”. In the one-month exhibition, GQ Lab hopes to share, observe and interpret various “problems” about self and desire with the audience through the pioneering and diverse art experience, and bring the audience a different immersive journey of exploration.









“GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” opens at Power Station of Art Shanghai

Observe the world with a question mark perspective

In this exhibition, GQ Lab invited well-known domestic cartoonistsTangoAs a curator, he has assembled more than 100 works by more than 10 Chinese and foreign pioneer artists and cross-border talents from China, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the United States, Spain, Malaysia, Russia, Poland, Israel and other countries, covering graphic illustrations, Three-dimensional installations, digital multimedia art and other diverse art forms, these works are humorous and humorous, or touch the pain points of the heart, or attack the soul unexpectedly, and they are big or small, or they are hotly discussed or ignored. The “problem” is outlined and thrown at the audience.

In addition to the lineup of domestic and foreign artists, this exhibition also has a special “guide” to join – the first virtual person of “GQ”“Mr. Q”He also played an important role in this exhibition. Newly debuted in September, he has his own thoughts and questions, and the entire exhibition revolves around his whimsical ideas. In the process of viewing the exhibition, Mr. Q broke through the boundaries between virtual and reality, shuttled around the exhibition in different “appearance methods”, communicated with the audience, and guided the audience to view their own life and the world from a different perspective. Observation and reflection. GQ Lab, together with the official partner media Sina Fashion, gathers public doubts and interprets the core of the exhibition.





“Mr. Q”, the first avatar of “Intelligent GQ”, serves as the exhibition guide

The question mark represents a gesture of active reflection and a desire to be understood. Humans use questions to find answers, and all the answers that are found often end up with more problems. This cyclical process unfolds slowly in the three groups of spaces in the exhibition.

At the moment of entering the exhibition hall, the viewer temporarily withdraws from the hustle and bustle of daily life, as if returning home every evening, and begins to stare at himself. GQ Lab built a “Dreamland space“, Taking different dreams as clues, the works of internationally renowned artists and groups such as Daniel Arsham, Nick Verstand, onformative, panGenerator, Shane Fu, and well-known actor Huang Bo are gathered here. The installation art with great visual impact brings Wonderful ideas come one after another in the changing spaces of light and shadow; leaving the dreamland and slowly going up the ramp, the well-known cartoonist Anton Gudim uses the series of illustrations “Yes, But”, with insight into real life, The seemingly contradictory and ridiculous images arouse thinking in absurdity; when the viewer enters the second floor with a full of “question marks”, the emotional atmosphere of the space and the scene presentation change dramatically. On a grassland of healing , many well-known artists such as Christoph Niemann, Dick Ng, Kelp, Lim Heng Swee, Simon Landrein, I am Bai with exquisite perspective, profound meaning of large-scale illustration works, take the audience into a long daydream, more ideas , emotions, moods, and question marks, such as “New Yucao Yasu”, are cleaned up here; when the audience wakes up from the life and world of “Long Grass”, the third floor of the exhibition is Mr. Q’sSocial Engineering Key Laboratory. Here, whether it is “social fear” or “social cattle”, we all find friends with similar interests and break through the social ceiling in communication and interaction.

























“GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” exhibition site

“We often have a lot of questions, not necessarily deep, but more often just a perspective of observing things in daily life, a perspective with a question mark. This exhibition is the life we ​​have observed in the past few years, what we have observed We want to understand our own life, we want to understand the world, that’s all.” said Rocco Liu Chong, editorial director of “Intelligence GQ”.

Celebrities gather to check in and ask questions collectively









“GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” atSeptember 29thThe opening has not only attracted widespread attention from the public, but also emoji bank, Chen Zhuoxuan, Fei Qiming, Huang Bo, Hui Yinghong, Liu Yasser, Peng Lei, Sun Yi, tizzy t&capper, Tong Yao, Wu Xuanyi, Wu Yanshu, Xiao Jingteng, Xu Weizhou, Zhai Zilu, Zhang Binbin, Zhang Linghe , Zhu Zhu and many other actors, musicians and people in the city’s cultural and fashion trends also came to check in. At the exhibition site, they threw their own 2022 questions, and these wonderful questions were also presented to the readers and audiences in front of the screen by GQ Lab and the exclusive live broadcast platform Douyin.





























































Many celebrities have checked in at the “GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition”

Also joining this quest are Mr. Q’s brand friends:Mercedes-Benz EQE. EQE joins this in-depth dialogue of “exploring oneself” in the exhibition space with a unique perceptual experience, reawakening the most important things in life, and perceiving this inspiring world with the audience.





Creative upgrade, leading diverse expressions

This “GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” is not only a dialogue with readers, but also highlights the creative output of “GQ” as a top fashion media. In addition to the exhibition, “Intelligent GQ” has more bold attempts.

In September, the ART special volume of “Intelligent GQ” was officially released, with the theme of “Can art be defined?”, and invited 12 young artists to discuss with a variety of artworks; the separate volume also casts its perspective on the current cutting-edge art form –NFTwhich leads readers into the metaverse world full of visions. Various in-depth contents are gathered in separate volumes, giving different answers to the question “Can art be defined?”

As the new media IP of “Intelligent GQ”, GQ Lab has won the attention and love of a large number of urban youths with its keen observation and creative, humorous and advanced expression of contemporary urban lifestyles and attitudes. This “GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” made the public aware of more possibilities of GQ Lab. The question is not the end of a sentence, it represents a new discovery, a new opening. In the future, GQ Lab and Zhizu GQ will continue to expand the boundaries of media, lead the expression of the times with creative power, and bring more inspiration to readers and audiences.



