Touching family story, Andy Lau sang the promotional song for the film “The Stream Doesn’t Extinguish” Premiere-International Online

Touching family story Andy Lau sang the promotional song for the film “The Stream Doesn’t Extinguish” Premiere

On May 22, the premiere ceremony of the movie “The Stream Doesn’t Extinguish” was held in Beijing. The director Feng Yu, starring Yang Xinming, Hu Changlin, Dai Lele, Yang Tongshu, Gong Zheng and the young actor Momo and other main creators attended the scene to reveal the interesting behind-the-scenes of the film. Interact with the audience.

Group photo

“Sichuan Flow Does Not Extinguish” tells the story of Zhang Dachuan, who lived with his son’s family in a small southern town on the eve of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He learned the news of the death of his old comrade-in-arms and decided to go to Beijing alone to attend the funeral. But this plan was discovered by his grandson Xiaosong who was on summer vacation. In order to go to Beijing with his grandfather, Xiaosong tried his best. After all kinds of disputes, the grandparents and grandchildren who have never traveled far alone embarked on a ridiculous journey.

As a movie that presents Chinese-style family affection, “The Stream Does Not Extinguish” not only condenses the emotional temperature, but also arouses the collective resonance of the audience who have watched the movie with its great penetrating realistic issues. Director Feng Keyu said, “I really want to shoot a movie that is suitable for the whole family to watch together. Many movies nowadays are suitable for young people to watch, but this movie can be watched by three generations of grandparents and grandchildren.”

Yang Xinming and Hu Changlin

At the premiere, the family of “Grandpa Dachuan” reunited again and talked about interesting things behind the scenes. Yang Xinming said, “You don’t know that the scene where Xiao Song and I eat happily in the watermelon field seems cool and fun, but in fact it was shot many times. After that, he has reached the pinnacle of his life.” “Zhang Dachuan’s Family” has a loving and interesting interaction process. It can be seen that the creators are like a family who love each other both in and out of the play.

It is worth mentioning that the film promotion song “Slowly” was sung by Andy Lau and composed by Joe Hisaishi. Director Feng Yu revealed that Andy Lau used the word “loneliness” to summarize the emotional state of the characters in the film after watching the first-cut version of the film, “I think this word is very accurate.” “Slowly” sung by Andy Lau, with the lyrics of true feelings, rendered the emotional tone for the unspeakable love and fetters of ordinary Chinese families, and conveyed the wish to cherish the time with the family now and not leave regrets for the future look forward to.



Today (23rd), “The River Does Not Extinguish” also released the ultimate trailer. In the final trailer, grandfather Dachuan and grandson Xiaosong, a pair of funny grandparents, embarked on a journey of “embarrassing” together, but they never thought that the navigation would go “in the opposite direction”. With the ringing of the phone, the purpose of grandfather Dachuan to go to Beijing was finally revealed. Following the steps of his grandfather and grandson, the three generations of grandparents and grandchildren who lived under the same roof never understood or ignored each other. Slowly look directly at the happiness of your loved ones by your side. After this intimate trip among the family, Grandpa Dachuan couldn’t help but sigh: “It seems to have lived this life again.”

It is reported that the movie “The River Does Not Extinguish” is directed by Feng Yu, starring Yang Xinming and Hu Changlin, starring Tu Songyan, Dai Lele, Yang Tongshu, Gong Zheng, and He Saifei and Lin Yongjian. It will be released nationwide on May 26, and it will start today Nationwide pre-sale.