Does red wine make you immortal? Let’s not exaggerate. However, the nectar extracted from grapes can lengthen life. As? If consumed in 3.5 glasses per week reduces by 4% risk of mortalitymainly associated with chronic degenerative diseases.

This was underlined in a note by the Institute for Research on Wine, Food and Health (IRVAS) which highlights the results of the American research Change in habitual intakes of flavonoid-rich foods and mortality in US males and females – PubMed published in the BMC journal Medical Education.

What the study says

The observational study, whose authors include Walter Willett, an epidemiologist at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, is “particularly significant both because it examined a very large sample of US subjects (as many as 55,786 women and 29,800 men), middle age and no chronic disease as a starting point. We evaluated the associations between changes in intake of highly flavonoid-rich foods and mortality. A score, called “flavodiet”, was also defined, based on the global intake share of foods and beverages that are known to be major contributors to flavonoid intake. Flavonoids are a class of polyphenols important for their very positive biological effects on health. Although nearly all plant-based foods contain flavonoids, some contain exceptionally high concentrations. For red wine, this study shows a 4% lower risk of mortality for each increase in intake of 3.5 glasses per week.

The weekly doses

The increase of 3.5 portions per week also demonstrates a significant reduction in mortality for blueberries and peppers (5%, 9% respectively). Furthermore, increasing one cup of tea per day leads to a 3% reduction in mortality. On the other hand, equally positive effects were not observed with other foods rich in polyphenols such as apples, dark chocolate and citrus fruits. On the other hand, when the «flavodiet» score is considered, it has been shown that an increase of three servings per day in the intake of foods rich in flavonoids (for example a cup of tea, a serving of blueberries and a glass of red wine) leads to a 8% reduction in mortality risk. The study authors therefore conclude that encouraging increased intake of specific flavonoid-rich foods and beverages in middle-aged males and females may reduce the risk of early mortality.

Last updated: Tuesday 23 May 2023, 09:31

