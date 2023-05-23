The May 20 Movement warns of a plot aimed at dividing Yemen and calls on everyone to confront it

Yemenat – special

Text of the manifesto of the movement of the twentieth of May

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Yemeni unity

Oh sons of our patient and patient people..

Here comes the thirty-third anniversary of the glorious twenty-second of May, amid many challenges and extremely dangerous conspiracies with devastating results and effects.

On this occasion, we in the May Twentieth Movement repeat and repeat the warning and renew the position, and the picture has become clear and complete, and it reveals that everything that happened during the past eight years, or even before that until today, is a conspiracy targeting Yemen, its land, people, history, people, and identity, in the face of which it reached the point of declaring hostility Even for the name (Yemen) by adopting alternative and small religious and regional identities.

It is a conspiracy led by global and regional powers that relies on local forces and forces, whose implementation requires the multiplicity of these forces, their different names and slogans, the distribution of roles among them, and the diversity of their methods between war and negotiations.

And while the war was destroying the state and its institutions and tearing apart its geography; A series of legislation with dangerous consequences, dismantling procedures and decisions issued by those powers and authorities and the results of their negotiations were working and leading to confirming the legitimacy of this division and dismantling that it drew and guarded with iron and fire.

And in the same deconstructive direction pours what has happened and is happening in terms of changing the educational curricula, targeting the judiciary and deepening its division, blowing up the legal structure of the Republic of Yemen and the unity of our people, restoring the system of protectorates and sultanates and the system of the Imamate in another form, and heading towards the establishment of the state and making it a system of government, and the abolition of the principle of citizenship, and the seizure of The public office, monopolizing it for followers and loyalists, the militarization of the army, the abolition of the constitution, elections and political pluralism, and the peaceful transfer of power.

Also, the policy of blocking roads has been constantly devoted to isolating regions from one another, spreading and deepening hatred, delving into the policy of impoverishment and starvation, creating two currencies, and stopping salaries to remain a tool to blackmail our people, and waving it at every stage in which part of the conspiracy is passed over the past years until today. To culminate in passing the conspiracy, confirming the dismantling and fragmentation of Yemen and unity, and legitimizing all of this by announcing a political agreement.

O fans of our Yemeni people..

After eight years of war and destruction, the owners of the slogan of restoring legitimacy come to Sanaa to tell us that “Sana’a” was a red line that they are forbidden to reach, while the party that bears the slogan of the Republic of Yemen and liberation, we found that it has an area of ​​only 20% of the area of ​​​​Yemen that we know and that the whole world knows. .

As for the owners of the slogan of secession and the restoration of the state, we have seen them deny the name of Yemen, and raise the slogan of restoring their state, then they work on an agreement to dismantle and tear this state before it is restored.

O fans of our Yemeni people..

This is how the picture becomes clear today to say explicitly that the external powers have agreed on a plot to divide our country among themselves and have entrusted its implementation and guarding to their local tools, a plot that revives the projects before the Yemeni revolution of September and October that are undertaken by the authorities of tyranny and colonialism that our fathers overthrew in the past and made the most precious sacrifices to gain honor. history and its glory.

O fans of our free unitary people..

If we have a legacy, then it is the one Yemen and the honor of the history of our fathers. If we have pride, then it is our Yemeni identity. And if there is a duty, then it is a duty to preserve this legacy and pride. And if there is a shame, then there is no greater shame than neglecting all of that. Negligence is to allow the passage of that plot.

The time has come for all free Yemenis to break their silence to announce their rejection of the partition plot under any name or title, and to unite their ranks in confronting it, and confronting all the small projects that are being sponsored by some countries of the world and the countries of the region to achieve their ambitions and agendas at the expense of the supreme interests of Yemen and its afflicted people. .

Long live the Republic of Yemen

Glory and eternity to the martyrs of the Yemeni revolution September and October

Staying for May 22nd with a future that lasts.

– Issued by:

May Twentieth Movement

May 22, 2023