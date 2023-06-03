What is it about Xi Mengyao meeting her parents? He Youjun and Xi Mengyao meeting her parents.

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. A lot of people don’t know the relevant information about Xi Mengyao meeting her parents, He Youjun and Xi Mengyao meeting her parents. Now let’s come together…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know about Xi Mengyao’s meeting with parents. What is the stalk of He Youjun and Xi Mengyao’s meeting with parents?

1. Xi Mengyao meets with parents. What exactly is this? Recently, some netizens photographed He Youjun and Xi Mengyao meeting a woman suspected of being the fourth wife of gambling king Liang Anqi in a restaurant. The two sides talked very speculatively. Therefore, there were rumors on the Internet that He Youjun took Xi Mengyao to meet his parents.

2. Will they settle down? However, He Youjun and Xi Mengyao did not respond to the matter for the time being. Some netizens mentioned that if it is an occasion to meet parents, it is unlikely to choose an open restaurant.

3. Netizens met He Youjun, Xi Mengyao and other four people having dinner in Hong Kong by chance, and the four chatted happily. Sitting in the open-air restaurant of the mall, a man and a woman sat opposite He Youjun and Xi Mengyao. Some netizens speculated from the back that this lady should be Liang Anqi, the fourth wife of the gambling king.

4. Xi Mengyao and He Youjun’s family have known each other for a long time. In 2018, there were media reports that Xi Mengyao and He Youjun’s family traveled too much, and they also watched the GOT7 concert with He Youjun’s sister. It seems that Xi Mengyao and He Youjun have a very good family relationship.

5. However, according to reports, Anqi Liang does not seem to be satisfied with Xi Mengyao. In addition, Xi Mengyao is much older than He Youjun, and the family backgrounds of the two parties seem to be quite different. He Youjun was born in 1995 and has a high degree of education. Xi Mengyao was born in 1989 and is an international supermodel.

6. She is the fourth Asian model to step on Victoria’s Secret after Liu Wen, He Sui and Qin Shupei. He Youjun and Xi Mengyao had an affair after participating in a variety show, but they never responded to the romance rumors.

This article is about Xi Mengyao’s meeting with parents. What kind of stalk is this?