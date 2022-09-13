Today’s netizens are very good at tidying up, and popular words on the Internet have been emerging in an endless stream. Many Internet words are literally ordinary and have nothing special. However, the real meaning of this word is not as literal as its literal meaning. Simple. So, what does Li Xiaolu’s hair stalk mean?

Li Xiaolu’s hairdo is a stalk used to make fun of cheating incidents. The origin of this stalk comes from when Jia Nailiang was asked by a netizen where Li Xiaolu went during the live broadcast, Jia Nailiang replied: She’s going to have her hair done. As a result, it was revealed that Li Xiaolu was staying at pg one’s house overnight.

This is what happened. On the last day of 2017, Li Xiaolu was photographed staying at PG One’s house for the night. Jia Nailiang was doing a live broadcast at home that night, but Jia Nailiang said that Li Xiaolu had her hair done, so she was not at home. Netizens were unusual about this. Attention, and even the limelight of the New Year’s Eve party of David TV has been overshadowed.

On January 2, 2018, China‘s most powerful paparazzi Zhuo Wei announced a “see you on Wednesday” announcement. Everyone was waiting for Zhuo Wei’s big melon, but unexpectedly, it was Wang Sicong who made the headlines on Wednesday. It’s also a coincidence, Wang Sicong happened to be born on January 3, and Wang Sicong also posted: “Hehe, I’m on my 30th birthday today, but someone bought it on a hot search and used it to block bullets qnmlgb”, the key is still in the comment. Said I was going to get my hair done.” This is what Li Xiaolu means by doing her hair. Everyone in the back must know that this incident took a long time, and finally Li Xiaolu and Jia Nailiang broke up!