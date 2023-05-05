Xiao Yuliang played the role of Zhuang Huanyu in “Zhou Tian Ji”. He was the senior brother of the male second, and finally died to protect the second male.

What role does Xiao Yuliang play in “Fighter of the Destiny”? Which chapter is Xiao Yuliang’s version of Zhang Qiling in?

Xiao Yuliang and Zeng Shunxi collaborated for the first time in “Choose the Heaven”, they acted as brothers, and there were many rival scenes. Zhuang Huanyu played by Xiao Yuliang didn’t have many roles, and he didn’t get too much popularity from this drama. It wasn’t until he played Zhang Qiling that his popularity improved.

Xiao Yuliang’s version of Zhang Qiling is in “Ultimate Notes” and “Sand Sea”, but he doesn’t have many roles in “Sand Sea”. Xiao Yuliang is the only actor who has played Zhang Qiling twice. In “Ultimate Notes”, he worked well with Zeng Shunxi, and he has a precise grasp of the role of Zhang Qiling.

Zhang Qiling played by Xiao Yuliang in “Sand Sea” only appeared for a few minutes, and he still has the original taste. I have to say that Xiao Yuliang is very suitable to play Zhang Qiling.

[What role does Xiao Yuliang play in “The Choice of the Destiny”? Which chapter is Xiao Yuliang’s version of Zhang Qiling in?]