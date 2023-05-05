Scudetto in Naples: shots in the party, one dead and 3 injured. The prefect: “A fact unrelated to the celebrations”

His name was Vincenzo Costanzo, 26, a resident of Ponticelli, the man who died at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples after being injured last night – during the celebrations for the Napoli championship – in Piazza Volturno was already known to the police. After the news of the death, people believed to be close to the victim damaged Cardarelli’s emergency room.

In the same square where Costanzo was shot, three other people were probably injured. A 26-year-old woman from Portici, in the province of Naples, arrived at the Pellegrini hospital. She was injured in the ankle, probably by a gunshot. She discharged, with 10 days of prognosis. Instead, a 24-year-old man from Ponticelli, the same neighborhood as the victim, arrived at the Villa Betania hospital. He was wounded in the right buttock, also from a gunshot, discharged with a 15-day prognosis. The same for a 20-year-old young man from Ponticelli.

According to the Carabinieri, one of the most accredited hypotheses is that everyone was injured in the same place, where Costanzo (Piazza Volturno) was allegedly also shot. It is not yet clear whether these were gunshots fired at random during the celebrations or instead of a targeted raid. In Naples, a 49-year-old was injured in his hand, perhaps by the explosion of a firecracker in the San Carlo Arena area, during the celebrations for the Napoli championship. He was transported to the Pellegrini hospital. A 19-year-old, same hospital, reported the loss of some phalanxes from the explosion of a firecracker. The fact in the province of Naples, in Crispano.

The death of a man in Naples “is absolutely unrelated to the celebrations, it is not connected to the celebrations”. This was stated by the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba to the microphones of SkyTg24. “What I would like to underline is the sense of responsibility of the Neapolitans: yesterday there was a traffic ban and it was largely observed. There were gates with men from the police to guard them. The organization machine worked “, concludes the prefect.

Beware of “not giving the wrong message”. The mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, on Radio Anch’io on Radiouno talks about the man killed in the night. “This death that occurred is linked to a dynamic that has nothing to do with the party. It is a person who has an important criminal record. It was probably a settlement of accounts that has found the opportunity of the party. The episode has a completely different frame.”

A 20-year-old girl is hospitalized in the Frattamaggiore hospital, in the province of Naples, in code red with head trauma and cerebral hemorrhage, in danger of life. The young woman was run over, while she was together with three other people while the celebrations for the Napoli championship were underway. For reasons still under investigation, a man aboard a Fiat Stilo impacted the sidewalk adjacent to the external perimeter wall of the Carabinieri barracks in Casoria, in via Pio XII, investing the four people who were walking. The man then abandoned the car to flee on foot. The immediate investigations of the carabinieri who analyzed the images of the video surveillance systems made it possible to trace the man and report him. It is a 43-year-old from Casoria. The four people – aged between 20 and 31 – were transferred to the Cardarelli hospitals in Naples, San Giovanni di Dio in Frattamaggiore and Villa dei Fiori in Acerra. The Fiat Stilo – duly insured – was impounded.

