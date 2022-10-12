Original title: AF1 40th anniversary, which styles are worth looking forward to?

Author: 1626 Trend Selection

Five years ago, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Air Force 1, Nike specially held the AF100 event. During this period, popular joint products such as Travis Scott, Acronym and Off White were born, which are still talked about today.

Now coming to the 40th anniversary, Nike has naturally prepared a wealth of rare color matching and joint planning for this pair of classic sneakers. I believe that in the future, we will see a new round of Air Force 1 outbreak.

Various rare colors

Everything

To celebrate this momentous occasion of the 40th anniversary, Nike has prepared a new ‘Anniversary Edition’ collection for the Air Force 1, which includes a variety of color themes.

As the most classic color matching of Air Force 1, Triple White naturally also appeared in the series.Ann with golden tongueThe word iversary Edition is the status symbol of the anniversary series, the districtDifferent from ordinary styles.

The series also includes a very retro white and brown color matching, a black and white color matching the shoe body structure, an all-black color matching with snakeskin texture, and a theme color matching with pepper embroidery, etc. The details make this series of shoes more refined.

Not only that, but Nike also played with material mixing on Air Force 1. The hexagonal and diamond-shaped fabrics with plaid and patterns are particularly eye-catching. It is worth mentioning that the pattern of the Swoosh Logo on the shoe body has a ‘blue silk’ feeling.

In addition, Nike also transplanted the popular Panda Dunk color matching last year to Air Force 1. In previous years, Panda Dunk once became one of the best-selling color matching, setting a monthly sales record of 100,000 in the secondary market. This result was replicated on the Air Force 1.

While looking forward to the new color matching, don’t forget the old classics. This time Nike also re-engraved the classic white snake color matching that was born in 2001. The snake pattern is a symbol of nobility and luxury on the sneakers. Refer to the Cocoa Snake color matching that was re-engraved in 2018. I believe this re-engraving will also be a good harvest. repercussions.

Recently, there is more news that the Air Force 1 Four Horsemen, which were born in 2003, will also usher in a re-enactment. This pair of shoes was created by LeBron James for his three best friends Maverick Carter, Randy Mims and Rich Paul. The sale version, with a chess embroidery pattern added to the heel, makes the old players excited for such a rare re-engraving of the shoe.

Revision and upgrade

Reinventing the classic silhouette

However, if the classic design remains unchanged, it will be difficult to further expand the young market. Therefore, it is necessary for the brand to inject new elements into the classic style. In recent years, Nike has become one of the representatives of ‘classic revolution’.

On a pair of Air force 1 released in September, Nike upgraded the shoelace unit of the shoe body, eliminating the complicated steps of tying shoelaces for the shoe. In addition, the shoe upper has also removed the shoelace hole design, in exchange for a more simple appearance, and the black and white color scheme is also quite functional.

The Air Force 1 Mid also ushered in a new design. The Nike React midsole and ankle locking straps are built into the palm, which greatly improves the cushioning performance of the Air Force 1. The appearance combines leather and mesh structure, and the overall is more technological. sense.

Nike’s cut to the Air Force 1’s body this year is reminiscent of the deconstructed aesthetic of the late designer Virgil Abloh. The hollow of the toe cap reveals the underlying snakeskin material, and the hollow of the middle plate also makes the transition of the Swoosh Logo more interesting.

In addition, the WMNS version of Air Force 1 Shadow, Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM and other shoes still maintain stable performance, and new color matching is constantly released. The design forms a strong visual impact through material splicing and color collision. , these are also Nike’s main entry into the women’s sneaker market.

Fashion joint project

Continue to exert force

For a pair of sneakers, co-branding is undoubtedly the most direct way to increase the popularity, especially in combination with the current popular brands. The increase in gimmicks is one of the main means for brands to attract consumers.

Off White x Nike Air Force 1 Low / Mid

Recently, Nike released a green version of the Off White x Air Force 1 Low, as well as the Off White x Air Force 1 Mid with a graffiti pattern. According to Complex reports, Nike also plans to release a number of Air Force 1 shoes in conjunction with Off White next year, which is worth looking forward to.

Ambush x Nike Air Force 1

Ambush also released the latest joint project with Nike Air Force 1, the design transplanted the three-dimensional Swoosh and heel TPU elements on the previous Ambush x Nike Dunk High, and extended the most iconic ‘Chicago’ color matching in Jordan Brand, And a versatile black and white color scheme.

Drake x Nike Air Force 1

In addition, the Drake x Nike Air Force 1, which has been exposed for a long time, is finally on the release schedule. Although the shoes are shown in the most common Triple White appearance, the special feature is that the outsole pattern is changed from the original star pattern to the heart pattern. This seems to be an inconspicuous change. It can be regarded as one of the most special joint Air Force 1.

Undercover x Nike Air Force 1

Undercover also draws inspiration from Air Recaderchi and Air Huarache to recreate the classic look of Air Force 1, while using GORE-TEX fabrics to perfectly combine retro elements and functional futuristic.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1

UNDEFEATED also launched the Air Force 1 with Nike as part of its 40th anniversary celebration. Unlike the previous joint name, this time the shoe body is made of colorful patent leather material, which not only reminds people of the classic Easter color matching.

CIVILIST x Nike Air Force 1

Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1

Skate shop CIVILIST in Berlin, Germany, and Premium Goods, a trendy shop in Houston, also released a joint Air Force 1 with Nike, which shows how much Nike attaches importance to this pair of classic shoes.

The status of Nike Air Force 1 in sneaker culture is unquestionable. The rare color matching, classic changes and joint projects mentioned above can be regarded as the icing on the cake, which not only warms up for the anniversary but also brings new excitement to consumers.

I believe that Nike will release more joint versions of Air Force 1 in the future. I wonder if their popularity can surpass the 35th anniversary? let us wait and see.