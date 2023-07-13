What were the last five local tournaments that River won

With 37 titles, River is the Argentine soccer team with the most national leagues. Beyond this data, in the recent past the domain was not like that of other times.

The era of Marcelo Gallardo it was characterized more by international cups and conquests. The only local championship was the Professional League of 2021.

El Millonario finished with 7 points more than the second Defensa y Justicia, with 16 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses. It had as a figure Julian Alvarez and even Enzo Fernandez that he was beginning to show his potential at the club.

Final Tournament 2014, the previous

Before the Gallardo cycle, Ramón Díaz said goodbye with a highly celebrated title in the 2014 Final Tournament, River’s first after relegation.

The team closed the tournament with the remembered 5 to 0 to Quilmes in the Monumental. He took five points from the guards Boca, Estudiantes and Godoy Cruz. They won 11 games, drew 4 and lost 4.

Fernando Cavenaghi, Cristian Ledesma, Manuel Lanzini and Carlos Carbonero They were some of the figures of the team that was the one that prepared the ground for the celebrations with Gallardo.

Closing 2008, the last one before the debacle

In 2008, River cut a 4-year streak without titles by winning the Clausura with Diego Simeone as a coach. He finished 4 points above Boca, with 13 wins, 4 draws and only 2 losses.

He celebrated the championship at the Monumental by beating Olimpo with a memorable goal from Diego Goodnight. That tournament also stood out Ariel Ortega, Matías Abelairas and Radamel Falcao.

The team was questioned during that year by the hard elimination with San Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores but was able to recover in the final stretch of the Clausura.

Simeone stayed and in the following semester he would finish last. It was the campaign that paved the way for the decline in 2011.

Closing 2004 by the hand of Astrada

A River that came sweet in local championships, added another star with Leonardo Astrada as a coach in the Closing 2004. He took 4 from Boca with 12 wins, 4 draws and 3 falls.

The Millionaire had a squad with important figures such as Marcelo Gallardo, Fernando Cavenaghi, Lucho González, Rolfi Montenegro and Javier Mascherano.

The team could not crown an ideal year by lose the semifinal with Boca in the Copa Libertadores on penalties. The local celebration and international sadness was a constant and it is what Gallardo was later able to reverse.

Closing 2003

In a campaign very similar to the one he later had in 2004, River was champion of the Clausura 2003 with the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini as DT.

They also finished 4 points above Boca, with 13 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses. In that tournament the figure was Andres D’alessandro and there was a young man Martin Demichelis.





