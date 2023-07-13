Roborock Q Revo review conclusion

Roborock Q Revo Infoseite:

I was amazed, a Roborock cleaning/mopping robot with rotating floor mops? It’s really nice that something like this exists. With the Q Revo, Roborock is entering new territory, also in terms of price. The final price will not be available until July 14th, but it will definitely be less than 1000 euros and therefore “cheaper” than what you are used to from devices with egg-laying wool milk stations. On paper there is otherwise 5500pa suction power, 3D navigation, several maps and other well-known functions of the Roborockapp, but what is all this good for and how does it differ from other Roborock devices, that’s what the video is about.

