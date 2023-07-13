Home » Roborock Q Revo review conclusion
Technology

Roborock Q Revo review conclusion

by admin
Roborock Q Revo review conclusion

Roborock Q Revo Infoseite:
I was amazed, a Roborock cleaning/mopping robot with rotating floor mops? It’s really nice that something like this exists. With the Q Revo, Roborock is entering new territory, also in terms of price. The final price will not be available until July 14th, but it will definitely be less than 1000 euros and therefore “cheaper” than what you are used to from devices with egg-laying wool milk stations. On paper there is otherwise 5500pa suction power, 3D navigation, several maps and other well-known functions of the Roborockapp, but what is all this good for and how does it differ from other Roborock devices, that’s what the video is about.

Media Markt
Roborock Q Revo White:
Roborock Q RevoSchwarz:

See also  Trinity Fusion offers sci-fi action and roguelike gameplay - Trinity Fusion - Gamereactor

You may also like

Smeup expands into the distribution sector with Cointa

1. “Diablo Immortal Introduces Seventh Professional Blood Knight...

Diablo Immortal Introduces New Blood Knight Class

Starfield: A Massive Game with an Extended Campaign...

ISKF Trend Micro, for child safety is 15...

Outriders Developer People Can Fly Opens New Studio...

those who oppose the public warning system

Starfield: A Massive Game with Longer Main Campaign...

Green light from the EU: obligation for removable...

The Million-Dollar Collection: Inside Pedro Infante’s Luxurious Cars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy