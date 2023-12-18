“What’s in the Zoo?” Comedy Movie Trailer Released: You Can’t See It at All

A New Comedy Movie “What’s in the Zoo?” Unveils Trailer for “You Can’t See It at All”

The highly anticipated comedy film “What’s in the Zoo?” has released the trailer for its upcoming release of “You Can’t See It at All”. The movie brings together a stellar cast of old comedy acquaintances who come together at the 219 Zoo, showcasing their special talents to save a zoo without any animals.

The film features a star-studded cast including Bao Beier, Song Xiaofeng, Pan Binlong, Jia Bing, Liang Songqing, Wang Yueting, Tang Ren, Meng Ao, with special appearances by Wei Xiang, Chang Yuan, Xu Zhisheng, and a friendly appearance by Wang Qianyuan. The movie is slated for release on January 12, 2024.

In the trailer, Bao Beier and Song Xiaofeng are seen taking over the 219 Zoo, which is on the brink of bankruptcy. They start a rescue journey to save the zoo, where the only animals include 5 goats, 10 rabbits, some chickens, ducks, geese, and two tortoises. In a bid to attract customers, they implement a strategy of real people playing “fake animals” and the zoo soon becomes a chaotic yet entertaining place.

The film brings together a group of talented comedians, each with their own unique humor and talent. The movie poses the question – can the actors’ “fake animal” show and “real talent” strategy effectively save the zoo? Audiences will have to wait until the release of “What’s in the Zoo?” to find out if the zoo can truly be saved and if the audience will appreciate the truths in the show.