White China Release ‘Like Flowers’ | Niche Music

New York-based alternative pop artist White China has released a new single ‘Like Flowers’ released on August 8th from Temple Records!

White China is a solo project by producer/songwriter Gianluca Buccellati.

A prolific co-writer and collaborator, he worked on Lana Del Rey’s ‘Lust For Life’, Biig Piig’s ‘The Sky Is Bleeding’ and most notably produced the then-unknown Arlo Parks’ debut single ‘Cola’. Since helping out, a creative relationship has begun, and their debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, has garnered a Grammy Award nomination and a Mercury Prize Brit Award.

After that, I started my life as a super-selling producer, spending my days flying around the world, such as Eli Smart in Hawaii, Soft Loft in Switzerland, and Declan Welsh and the Decadent West in Scotland.

‘Like Flowers’ is a song from the new album ‘Hang Up The Lights’ which will be released on September 29th.

As a member of the pop duo Yellerkin before his career, I liked his music, so I’m glad that he’s still making edgy and catchy songs like this one. Since I have his credit, I actively check artists I don’t know. He is a rare person whose one-sided trust on this side continues all the time.

“‘Like Flowers’ is a simile for a blossoming crush that becomes all-consuming. I wrote this song in New York and Mikko Gordon helped me finalize the production in London. It’s a preview of the dark and more raw undertones of my upcoming album.”

Posted on 2023.08.12

