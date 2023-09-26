White, foreign buyers at +5% drive a stable edition

Listen to the audio version of the article

Foreign buyers, up 5% compared to September 2022, are driving the edition of White which ended on Monday 245 September. An edition that recorded constant visitors compared to September 2022 and a significant increase in buyers from France, the USA and the Middle East. Organizers also marked the return of a strong presence from China, Japan and Korea.

«We experienced an exceptional fashion week with a Milan packed with operators. This shows how fashion is a very important industry for the city, with origins from all over the world. White contributes in an important way with his numbers to achieving this result. The attendance of this edition, as already happened in February, still shows a clear increase in foreign numbers, demonstrating that the strategy undertaken some time ago by White is reaping its fruits” said Massimiliano Bizzi, Founder of White.

In addition to the involvement of the Milanese (and tourists) in the events of the White Village, an “after-salon” format designed to broaden the audience of the event, White has focused heavily on foreign designers through the Expo White project which hosted the Saudi 100 Brands project, the Fashion Commission program that promotes Saudi Arabian fashion designers. On the evening of September 20th, at Palazzo Serbelloni, the designers’ collections were the protagonists of a fashion show accompanied by performances by dancers from the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. Until September 28th a selection of Saudi brands are guests of the pop-up at 10 Corso Como. Directly from the first edition of Yerevan Fashion Week, however, a group of brands from Armenia arrived at White and Fashion Firm SA presented ten South African designers. Finally, the Lounge space was the location dedicated to the collaboration between WHITE and Scale7, the first fashion and design business incubator founded by the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) in collaboration with M7.