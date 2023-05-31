White returns in June with the new Resort format

Listen to the audio version of the article

White Resort is the name of the new format launched by White Milano, the contemporary fashion show founded by Massimiliano Bizzi in the early 2000s and since then a permanent presence (with experimental formats) in the Tortona Fashion District during the men’s and women’s fashion weeks in Milan.

«For over 20 years White has represented a valuable window on Italian fashion, an appointment capable of interpreting market trends and attracting tens of thousands of sector operators each edition, many of whom are foreigners, to whom to tell an Italian know-how that today more than ever it must become the engine of our economy – said Matteo Zoppas, president of Ice – The new Resort format will allow the highlighting of a predominantly premium niche that is increasingly central to Italian luxury companies, that of resortwear and beachwear : a rapidly growing segment, which in 2022 generated 123 million euros of exports, with a growth of almost 60% on 2019. A trend also confirmed in the first two months of 2023, where our country goes against the trend of the rest of the world, growing by 22%».

White Resort – which marks the return of the event in June after the experiences with WSM, a hybrid format between events, talks and companies dedicated to sustainability – will start on Sunday 18 June and end on Tuesday 21. The location is, obviously, in the Tortona area: the event, in fact, will be held in the spaces of Base Ex Ansaldo, via Tortona 54, Milan. With the patronage of the Municipality of Milan and with the support of the Lombardy Region: «As in all sectors, even in the fashion sector, the big brands have greater weight and visibility, from the catwalks to national TVs to the Web, but our The fashion industry is also made up of many micro-enterprises, which are in the hands of just as many young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of fashion and design. These go to conquer foreign buyers, thanks to ‘White’, a lesser-known Made in Italy fair, but an expression of luxury, research and uniqueness», said Barbara Mazzali, Councilor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing, Fashion and Major Events of the Region Lombardy.

Precisely in the wake of the events that the big luxury players have organized in the four corners of the world (literally: from Mexico to Isola Bella on Lake Maggiore, via Rimini and Seoul) to present their cruise or resort collections (historically they were precisely those dedicated to holiday clothing, and therefore more casual), the event will be dedicated to research collections in beachwear and, more generally, in the resort segment.

«I am very happy that White is once again organizing an event during Men’s Fashion Week. This demonstrates our group’s great ability to evolve and carefully read the new market needs – said Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White -. This format, White Resort, is dedicated to the world of beachwear and resort collections, a rapidly expanding sector. An evolution also transmitted to the creativity of the exhibition format, which will dialogue perfectly with the brands as it has always done since the first edition of White». Simona Severini, general manager of White (who also deals with the selection of brands) underlines how the change of format is also linked to the evolution of consumer behavior driven by the pandemic: «It is precisely because of the pandemic that consumer needs have changed and people have increased the desire to travel again, discover new places, have different experiences. This has brought about a change in their way of buying, which takes this desire into greater account, preferring it to old habits. So today, going on a trip and buying appropriate clothing for the destination is a necessity for consumers. We are confident that this launch edition will attract the interest of important boutique and resort buyers, with brands selected following criteria such as careful stylistic research, innovative designs and attention to sustainability in production and in the materials used».