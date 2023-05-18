White Sox beat Guardians 7-2; Burger and Gavin hit home runs

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets homered for the second straight game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Burger also had a triple and a single for Chicago, which has won in a row against Cleveland and has three in four games.

Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox also homered.

Mike Clevinger worked just over six innings ERA to defeat Cleveland, his previous team, for the first time.

Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi and Yasmani Grandal each had two hits as part of Chicago’s 12-hit offense, which had 16 in its 8-3 victory Tuesday.

Josh Bell drove in Cleveland’s only runs with a first-inning double and a wheelie when he was walked in the seventh.

Clevinger (3-3) allowed two runs, six hits and four walks while striking out five. He left the mound in the seventh with Chicago leading 7-1 after the Guardians loaded the bases on a single and two walks.

Reynaldo López came on in relief and overcame the predicament but was scored on for the wheelie run due to Bell’s walk with two outs.

Rookie Peyton Battenfield (0-5) took the loss, Chicago hitting all three of his home runs in his sixth career start and seventh overall.

For the White Sox, the Cubans Luis Robert Jr. 4-0; Yoan Moncada is 4-1, one RBI and Yasmani Grandal is 3-2, one scored. The Dominican Hanser Alberto 3-0, one scored.

For the Guardians, the Dominican Amed Rosario 5-0. Venezuelan Andrés Giménez 2-0.

