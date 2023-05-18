Home » White Sox beat Guardians 7-2; Burger and Gavin hit home runs
Entertainment

White Sox beat Guardians 7-2; Burger and Gavin hit home runs

by admin
White Sox beat Guardians 7-2; Burger and Gavin hit home runs

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets homered for the second straight game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Burger also had a triple and a single for Chicago, which has won in a row against Cleveland and has three in four games.

Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox also homered.

Mike Clevinger worked just over six innings ERA to defeat Cleveland, his previous team, for the first time.

Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi and Yasmani Grandal each had two hits as part of Chicago’s 12-hit offense, which had 16 in its 8-3 victory Tuesday.

Josh Bell drove in Cleveland’s only runs with a first-inning double and a wheelie when he was walked in the seventh.

Clevinger (3-3) allowed two runs, six hits and four walks while striking out five. He left the mound in the seventh with Chicago leading 7-1 after the Guardians loaded the bases on a single and two walks.

Reynaldo López came on in relief and overcame the predicament but was scored on for the wheelie run due to Bell’s walk with two outs.

Rookie Peyton Battenfield (0-5) took the loss, Chicago hitting all three of his home runs in his sixth career start and seventh overall.

For the White Sox, the Cubans Luis Robert Jr. 4-0; Yoan Moncada is 4-1, one RBI and Yasmani Grandal is 3-2, one scored. The Dominican Hanser Alberto 3-0, one scored.

For the Guardians, the Dominican Amed Rosario 5-0. Venezuelan Andrés Giménez 2-0.

See also  The need to act: the actor from Alba Paolo Tibaldi talks about his passion for the theater

You may also like

PUMA x 8enjamin new joint series is officially...

Pakistan: Police surround Khan’s house at end of...

The meetings of La Stampa at the Book...

Harvard economist vs doctor: Larreta and Patricia Bullrich...

“One Thought First Seeing the Ballad of Jinyi”...

We must strengthen efforts in plant health

Alexander McQueen Alexander McQueen presented the 520 selection...

Israel mobilizes police ahead of controversial march in...

UPPERVOID Releases New 2023 Summer Collection Lookbook

“He falls down a slide”: opposition rejection of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy