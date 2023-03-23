This Monday, in the framework of a case for corruption of minors, Marcelo Corazza was arrested. However, he was not the only one. Along with the first Big Brother winner, he was arrested Francisco Rolando Angelottiwho already had a record for having been criminally charged for another crime.

According to news, the defendants were accused of “having formed an organization aimed at recruit minors and adults in vulnerable situations, in order to subject them to the practice of sexual relations and sexual exploitation without their consenteither for the exchange of money or for personal or third-party satisfaction.

What was Francisco Angelotti doing, the man who was arrested with Marcelo Corazza for corruption of minors

According to what he reported, Angelotti made and sold pizza in Oberá. This business was called “Pizzas Porteñas”, where the defendant’s address was also declared. This place was raided together with three other homes.

Last year, the man joined the jury of the 5th edition of the Best Grill competition, an event organized by the Oberá Tourism Department. In addition, two virtual domains that were no longer in operation were registered.

The investigators pointed out that Angelotti is accused of recruiting young people and children in Misiones. The format that he would use would be through different Internet sites and he would take them to his home in General Rodríguez. The detectives informed Telám: «It is believed that in that address in the west of the Buenos Aires suburbs the deliveries and submissions were formalized«.

“The head of the organization captured the minors, corrupted them and, later, he inserted them into the world of prostitution, offering them to those who consume to obtain a return on it. This person always carried out said activity with male minors only“, they detailed.

Finally, they reported:Then he prostituted them, obtaining his own economic benefits from said activity. From the investigation carried out, the evidence gathered and the testimonies obtained, other people who actively participated in said maneuver were known.

The man had already been charged by the Misiones Justice for “the crimes of sexual abuse with carnal access and corruption of minors in an ideal contest to prosecute the prosecution under the criminal figure of rape ». The cause is from 2005, in the city of Apostles. They also reported that he was detained in Penal Unit VI.



