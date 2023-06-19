Who is Leandro Zdero, the winner of the opposition PASO in Chaco

Together for Change achieved an electoral triumph this Sunday June 18 in the interior of the country. Chaco It was the province that brought air to the armed opposition at the hands of Leandro Zderothe winning candidate of the PASO who will go hand in hand with the governor Jorge Capitanich.

Still provincial deputy, the winner of the internal is a 52-year-old architect and university professor what could become governor after the elections on September 17. Zdero’s name began to resonate strongly on Sunday night when the vote count moved forward and he began to show his advantage over Juan Carlos Pollini, the other internal candidate.

With 96.10% of the votes counted, the winner prevailed with 23.08% of the votes compared to 19.58% of his internal competitor. In the total sum, both gave the opposition coalition 42.66% of votes, more than five over the Chaco Front led by Capitanich, current governor, who alone he added 36.46% of the votes.

Zdero decided to run as a candidate after an important political career aligned with the opposition. Since 2021 he has been a provincial deputy, but he had also been between 2005 and 2009. During the government of Mauricio Macri also feu Northeast regional chief in Anses and Chief of Staff of the Municipality of Endurancethe capital of Chaco, and Secretary of Government, according to his LinkedIn.

The new candidate studied at the Northeast National Universitywhere he graduated as an architect in 1995 after finishing high school in 1988. He was born on January 18, 1971 and is the father of two boys.

“The most beautiful thing about politics is the closeness with the people, going around, knowing every corner and having the tools to solve. I dream and work every day together with a great team of neighbors who accompany me to solve the problems of our city Resistencia,” he confessed regarding his aspirations.

The greeting of the referents of JxC

In the last hours he received the greetings of the main leaders of the opposition coalition.

“The historic triumph of @juntoscambioar in Chaco is a clear demonstration that the Frente de Todos failed. The people of Chaco began to say enough to corruption, impunity and the parallel State that does so much damage to the country. Congratulations to @LeandroZdero and @poliniok for the enormous work done. Change is inevitable and necessary. We are going to turn Argentina around!” the governor of Jujuy wrote on Monday, Gerardo Moralesin Twitter.

He also climbed to victory Patricia Bullrich. “This Sunday the people of Chaco voted without fear and They took the first step to leave behind a dark stage”wrote on the same social network.

For his part, the Buenos Aires head of government and also a candidate for Together for Change, Horacio Rodriguez LarretaHe added his congratulations. “The Chaqueños gave a strong message at the polls: they want to recover peace and a government that is on their side. Congratulations to @LeandroZdero and the Chaco Cambia team for winning the internship! Together with @poliniok they made a historic choice for @juntoscambioar“, wrote.

The case of Cecilia Strzyzowski, key in the defeat of Jorge Capitanich

Zdero’s campaign was not exempt from demonstrations linked to the police case that has been shocking the province for more than a week. “Justice for Cecilia”wrote the opposition candidate next to the photo of a candle during the demonstration that took place days ago in Endurance. It was after last July 14 “categorically” suspend campaign events because of the disappearance and presumed femicide.

