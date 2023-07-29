ASUS ROG Phone 7 Makes Playing Games More Fun

Who likes to play games using a smartphone, usually the problems they experience are often lagging or hanging due to unsupported RAM and memory capacity, is that right? If you have this mobile phone, ROG Phone 7, all problems when playing games, especially online games, will be blown away.

Free time used to play games, of course it won’t be cut short because of hang problems or long loading times, especially if you are a pro gamer who needs a supporting gaming device, you must check this new cellphone.

In the past, playing games could definitely be a source of contention between children and parents, but now playing games can become a profession that cannot be underestimated, so it is important for gamers to have devices that support their profession.

Has anyone taken a peek at Instagram ROG Phone 7 on @asusrog.id or not, you gamers will definitely be happy with this smartphone, because it can support and fulfill needs that are not available on other smartphones, especially for gaming.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series The Strongest Gaming Smartphone

Let’s get to know ROG Phone 7, the latest smartphone from ASUS that has intrigued gaming lovers, and even if you’re not a gamer, ROG Phone 7 will definitely give you a different experience if you have one.

ASUS presents the ROG Phone 7 series which includes the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models, and is the latest step in the high-performance evolution of the world‘s greatest gaming phones. This futuristic-style phone will come in two new colors that also combine the power of the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with the advanced GameCool 7 thermal system and custom ROG tuning to deliver a truly immersive gaming experience at ultra-low power consumption.

The key to this power efficiency is the revolutionary new fast cycle design of the vapor chamber, which increases heat dissipation efficiency by up to 168%, allowing the ROG Phone 7 series to run games at full speed while maintaining low temperatures.

ROG Phone 7 delivers uncompromising performance to make ROG Phone 7 a reliable portable theater, the ROG Gaming Team has increased the effective volume of ROG Phone 7 series speakers by 50%, and tuned the system in collaboration with audio specialist Dirac.

The ROG Phone 7 series delivers an incredible 2.1 sound channel when paired with the latest Aero Active Cooler 7 accessory that can produce a powerful subwoofer. Isn’t it really cool, it’s guaranteed that you will feel at home playing the game for a long time when you are participating in a competition or it’s great.

In addition, the ROG Phone 7 uses a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display with a much higher brightness level than previous models, and the ROG Phone 7 series also features legendary in-game AI-generated effects, customizable haptic Air Trigger buttons, and updated game settings. continuously by the ROG Gaming team which epitomizes the core spirit of ROG, which is to put players first.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate version also features the unique ROG Vision matrix display on the back, and an upgraded GameCool 7 cooling system with the innovative AeroActive Portal.

Isn’t it really cool with all the advantages that ROG Phone 7 has, I’m even curious and really want to try to find out for myself, how fun it is to play games without any problems using ROG Phone 7.

Even though I’ve never played games for a long time and joined in the mabar, but it seems fun if you play together with the same type of cellphone, it’s more fun and fun for sure.

Advantages of ROG Phone 7

No kidding, there are lots of advantages of ROG Phone 7, namely:

1. Using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

2. Ray racing feature for more realistic light effects in game

3. Layar Samsung amoled hingga 1500 nits, 165Hz refresh rate dan antibacterial glass screen protector

4. The newest rapid cycle vapor chamber heat dissipation is 2.1 x faster than the previous generation

5. Battery 6000 mAh dual baterry @3000 mAh for faster charging and reduced heat support 65W Hyper charge

6. GameFX audio

7. 18 specific touch points Air Trigger system to support the convenience of playing games

8. Game Genie dan Armoury Crate

How To Get ROG Phone 7

Interesting info for you guys, ROG Phone 7 pre-orders have started, you know, so for those of you who want to get this smartphone first, please pre-order from July 8-17 2023. This exclusive pre-order is only available at the Erafone offline store at throughout Indonesia and Urban Republic selected stores.

Especially for those of you in Jakarta, the first sales can be made at the Gandaria City Mall Atrium Consumer Event July 18-23 2023.

First sales at the Consumer Event on July 18, 2023 starting at 1 pm.

There will be additional exclusive attractive merchandise for those of you who have pre-ordered and first bought at the Consumer Event.

*Terms and conditions apply.

There are 2 promos for ROG Phone 7, namely:

1. Early Bird Promo :

Period 18-31 July 2023.

For every purchase of ROG Phone 7 series, consumers will get exclusive ROG 7 Devilcase merchandise and 2 years official warranty. (With a total prize of 2 million rupiah). This promo is valid at all official offline Asus sales partners, such as: Erafone, Urban Republic, ROG Store, Asus Exclusive Store and Asus Authorized Partners. As well as online partners, such as: Eraspace, Tokopedia, Blibli and Asus Online store.

2. Consumer Launch Promo :

Period 18-23 July 2023 at the Atrium Gandaria City Mall. Apart from getting exclusive ROG 7 Devilcase merchandise and 2 years official warranty, consumers will also get additional special merchandise such as:

ROG exclusive Jacket, MLBB limited edition T-Shirt and also 1000 MLBB diamonds. (With a total prize of 3.5 million rupiah). This promo applies specifically to consumers who have made pre-orders from July 8-17 offline at Erafone and then picked up/picked up products at the event venue or for consumers who will make purchases directly at the event venue.

For those of you who are already curious and want to have one, here are the prices for ROG Phone 7:

* ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (16/512GB) Rp 18.999.000

* ROG Phone 7 (12/256GB) Rp 13.999.000

* ROG Phone 7 (8/256GB) Rp 10.999.000

If you have a ROG Phone 7 mobile phone, you are guaranteed to have fun with your friends and it will be more fun and won’t make you nervous, you won’t be left behind in push rank anymore, for sure, so which ROG Phone 7 will you buy?

Don’t forget to share the fun of playing games using ROG Phone 7 on social media, so that your circle will grow and be even more fun when you play games later.

