On Friday morning, a 30-year-old man was arrested, who would be responsible for shooting a 15-year-old girl when she was returning from school, in an event that last Tuesday shocked the entire city of Córdoba and that ignited again alarms for insecurity in the neighborhoods.

In parallel, the lawyer Carlos Nayi took over the representation of Quiroz Correa Bernavez (47), the father of the child who also on Friday asked to be accepted as a plaintiff in the case and “to be promptly attended by the prosecutor’s office, to have answers about what happened.

For his part, the victim of the shot is recovering from his injuries in a hospital bed and was able to talk about the fact he suffered.

The arrest of who is supposed to be the main suspect in having attacked the minor was reported by police sources and ordered by the prosecutor Liliana Copello, who is in charge of the case and -according to her sides- moves with “the greatest possible speed ”.

After several raids in different parts of the city, the Police took Jonathan “el Tarta” Ontivero (31) from a rudimentary house located in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood, in the northeast area of ​​the city of Córdoba, according to what detailed sources linked to the investigation.

He was charged as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of Qualified Robbery for the use of an operational firearm. He has a record for property crimes.

He is a neighbor who is famous in that area for his prolific criminal record and for his problems with addictions.

How “el Tarta” Ontivero lives and what those who know him say about him

“She is a surgeon, a cartonero (joins and sells cardboard) and for years she has been lost in the consumption of the drug of the poor, the ‘pipazo’ (crack),” said relatives and relatives of the suspect in dialogue with The voice.

“He is one more victim of substance use, who no longer respects sex, or social category, or age. We have neighborhoods populated by ‘zombies’ (they roam as if asleep, it was clarified) and people with mental problems lying everywhere,” another well-known area reference, who preferred to remain anonymous, warned this outlet.

She herself said that Ontivero lives in the Villa Martínez neighborhood, at the home of her in-laws, located near the Southwest “Eva Perón” hospital. She was stopping in Villa Urquiza, which is a short distance from the neighborhood of origin anyway, she added.

The detainee must now respond as the main suspect for pulling the trigger while his 15-year-old victim, V. (identity withheld), tried to escape the attack.

The Police also reported that they are following the clues of at least one other accomplice, who would have acted in support together with the “Tarta”

The shot that moved the residents of Los Filtros

The incident occurred when the girl was arriving from school to her home in the 6 de Agosto neighborhood, a portion of the city that is usually known as Villa Los Filtros, on the eastern edge of the Cordoba capital and 15 minutes from the address where the arrest of the “Tart”.

Last Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., he was returning from Ipet 249 “Nicolás Copérnico” in his bus to his house, at the intersection of Aviador Kingsley and Llanquelen streets. His father said that in that area of ​​houses inhabited mostly by the Bolivian community, they try to take care of each other.

“These streets are depopulated and nobody walks around here. The same neighbors accompany the boys to the bus stops that take time to arrive. Personally, I cannot do that because I have to work to bring food home, ”said through tears, who is now grateful for the improvement of her girl.

And he pointed out that before cruelly shooting him, the attacker dragged, hit and stripped his daughter of her backpack and cell phone. After the bullet, the girl fought for her life during the first hours of maximum uncertainty and today she is recovering in a hospital bed.

The girl recently told her that before she reached the gray gate of the house, she could see someone pounce on her from a horse-drawn cart. That was the last thing she remembered from that moment.

Nayi asks that Justice attend to the victim’s father

In this regard, Nayi said that his client is a man who only asks for Justice and to be treated in the shortest possible time.

And he was of the opinion that, in the event of a minor being involved in the act, he should also pay the consequences of his actions.

“This man needs the Police to mobilize to find the culprits.

He understands little about laws, but he knows that they were about to take his daughter’s life. “The smaller version 2023 is not the one from 1980 that he believed in the Three Wise Men and put grass. They do not have self-government because they commit criminal acts for alcohol and drugs ”, he reproaches about the criminal immunity of minors under 16 years of age that he governs in Argentina.

And he added: “God put his hand on this creature who is in charge of his brothers, works and studies. Fortunately, it is coming out, there is a wound in the abdomen and at least four wounds that would have affected the small intestine. He has blows to his head that could be from a recoil.”

The lawyer waits with the girl’s father for the prosecutor to open the doors of her office for them. Meanwhile, from the Ipet where the victim studied, they are preparing a food drive to collaborate with the family, sources from the school reported and explained that the idea arose “from the educational community.”

In the neighborhood they are preparing a mobilization to demand justice for the girl and greater security measures. The measure will take place next week in one of the main avenues of the sector.

