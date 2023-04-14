(Source = Channel A ‘Oh Eun-young’s Gold Counseling Center’ capture)

Comedian Narae Park revealed that she was a victim of school violence in the past.

On Channel A’s ‘Oh Eun-young’s Gold Counseling Center’, which aired on the afternoon of the 14th, rapper Wonstein appeared and confessed that he was abused by 20 to 30 perpetrators during his school days.

On this day, Wonstein said, “I wanted to give up the world of school. I only slept unconditionally to avoid bullying,” he recalled at the time, saying, “There was one child who was in charge of bullying me, and 20 to 30 kids who bullied me on the radar network.”

In the disastrous experience of Wonstein’s abuse, Narae Park also confessed the abuse he suffered during his school days. Na-rae Park said, “She had a friend who particularly harassed and hated me. She openly insults me for no reason, even throws stones and trash at me. People become lethargic,” she said.

In response, Dr. Oh Eun-young said, “Academic violence is a daily occurrence in an enclosed classroom. It negatively affects a person’s self-formation and takes away the power to live,” he said. “That’s why school violence is a crime.”

Also, “If you are victim of school violence, do not solve it alone, but cry and make a fuss so that someone can intervene. Just because you can’t solve it yourself doesn’t mean you’re ugly.”