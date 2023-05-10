Who snatched the Mayday tickets? What’s going on? – Yichun News Net – Northeast Net

#Who got the ticket for Mayday#The panic buying of Mayday concert tickets has officially started, and many fans are waiting in line on the official website and third-party platforms. It is reported that tickets for the concert are sold in batches, with a total of 80,000 tickets sold every day. However, due to the large number of people rushing to buy it, many fans expressed that they did not get it. This aroused heated discussions among netizens.

According to the netizen “@我想听五月天”, grabbing tickets is a very difficult thing: 1. There are too many people in front, and it is impossible to start queuing; 2. All tickets have been sold out, so we have to register out of stock. Many fans said that although they didn’t get tickets, they were already mentally prepared. They believe that Mayday is a very popular band, and once the concert tickets are on sale, they will be snapped up by countless fans, and it is normal for them not to get one.

However, some netizens expressed doubts about the fans’ way of grabbing tickets. They believe that in order to grab tickets, many fans bought them from scalpers at a high price. This kind of behavior is not only illegal, but also very unfair to other like-minded fans. A netizen “@我名字是鱼” said that if you really like Mayday, you should resolutely boycott scalped tickets. Only in this way can the source of tickets be more abundant. I believe you will be able to buy the tickets you want through regular channels in the future.

Netizens’ suggestion is to prepare early for ticket grabbing, create an account a few days in advance, and keep payment methods and other information well, so as not to miss the opportunity. At the same time, we must also understand our own needs and avoid buying blindly, wasting time and money. Only in this way can we truly realize our musical dreams.

To sum up the above points, no matter whether we got tickets for the Mayday concert or not, we should take it seriously and remain rational and patient. I believe that as long as we have faith, we will be able to witness the unique charm of music with Mayday in the near future.

