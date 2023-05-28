Why is it celebrated this Sunday, May 28?

It is celebrated today Day of Kindergartens and the Gardener Teacher. The day pays tribute to Rosario Vera Penalozawho founded the first kindergarten in Argentina.

Rosario Vera Peñaloza was born in 1873 and founded the first kindergarten in 1900 of Argentina in Atiles, his hometown in the province of La Rioja.

the teacher promoted the professionalization of kindergartens and dedicated himself to perfecting teachers in their daily work, always attentive to the connection between the popular and the national, the contribution of recognized foreign pedagogues, the theoretical and the practical, highlighted the Ministry of Culture.

Peñaloza died in Chamical, province of La Rioja, where he had traveled to give a course to teachers. He died at the age of 77, the May 28, 1950.

Law 27059 of December 2014 established “The May 28 of each year, as the National Day of the Initial Level Teacher«, in commemoration of the pedagogue.

Today Leonardo Favio would be 85 years old

born with the name Fuad Jorge Jury, on March 28, 1938Leonardo Favio was a singer, composer, actor, director and film producer.

listed as one of the greatest filmmakers in the countryHis films are considered cult. His passage through music also placed him as one of the forerunners of national romantic music.

«On May 28, 1938, Fuad Jorge Jury, known to all as Leonardo Favio, was born in Mendoza. we do not forget one of the greatest filmmakers and precursor of romantic music in our country, to the artist who knew how to portray and sing to the national passions”, highlighted Culture of the Nation on his Twitter account.



