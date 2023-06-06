Why is it celebrated today, June 6?

1870 – ARGENTINE ENGINEERING DAY. The Faculty of Engineering delivers its diploma to Luis Augusto Huergo, the first graduate of that academic institution, which is why June 6 is celebrated on Argentine Engineering Day.

With this fact, the training of Argentine engineers within the country began. Today, a technical school and a street in Buenos Aires bear the name of Huergo, who was also the first president of the Argentine Scientific Society.

Luis Augusto Huergo was the first Argentine engineer. (Cordoba waters)

Argentine Engineering Day: who was Luis Augusto Huergo

Luis Augusto Huergo was born on November 1, 1837, in Buenos Aires. He was the country’s first civil engineer. 25 years after his graduation, the Argentine Center of Engineers established June 6 as the birth of engineering in Argentina.

Among the main projects carried out by Huergo, as reported by TN, the canalization of the Ctalamochita, Chocancharava and Quinto rivers to expand the flow of the Salado and the construction of a section of the Buenos Aires Al Pacífico Railway (BAP) that linked the City of Buenos Aires with Mendoza.

In turn, he was responsible for the construction of the port of San Fernando and the first dry dock in the country, a port facility where the shipyards that repair ships out of water are located.

In 1872, Huergo was one of the founders, and first president, of the Argentine Scientific Society. The entity was created with the objective of bringing together the exact science students of the country in order to promote practices that collaborate with the development of the country.

The Argentine engineer Luis Augusto Huergo, on the right with the number 3, in a photograph together with Tomas Alva Edison (in the center) and Jorge Newbery, with the number 2 on the left.

D-DAY: THE LANDING OF NORMANDY

1944 – OPERATION OVERLORD. Allied troops land on the beaches of the French region of Normandy, on “D-Day” at the start of Operation Overlord to liberate Europe occupied by Nazi Germany in World War II.

It was a deployment of more than 100 miles that marked the beginning of the end of the Nazi occupation of Europe. At the cost of heavy losses, the allies managed to recapture the French city of Caen on July 21, 1944.

D-DAY. In a photo dated June 6, 1944. (AP/File)

Some 1,200 aircraft participated in Operation Overlord, followed by 5,000 vessels of all types, with the assistance of 200,000 soldiers, mostly American, British and Canadian.

At least ten allied divisions carried out the feat, considered the largest air-naval military deployment in history.

MORE EPHEMERIS

1901 – CLUB ALUMNI. The Alumni club, the most winning team of the amateur era, makes its debut in the Argentine soccer tournament. It was in the game that they won 1-0 as a visitor against Belgrano Athletic.

1960 – STEVE VAI. American musician, composer and producer Steven Siro Vai was born in the town of Carle Place (New York, USA), one of the most virtuous guitarists in history who has sold some fifteen million records. He has won three Grammy Awards.

Steve Vai

1984 – ALEKSEI PAZHITNOV. The Russian computer engineer Alekséi Pázhitnov invents the Tetris video game, one of the most popular in the world with more than 400 million downloads on the Internet. He designed it while working at the computer center of the Academy of Sciences of the then Soviet Union.

2001 – PHILIP MORRIS. A jury in the US city of Los Angeles ruled that the tobacco company Philip Morris had to pay $3 billion in compensation to Richard Boeken, a smoker who had contracted lung cancer.

2004 – GASTON GAUDIO. The Argentine tennis player Gastón “el Gato” Gaudio wins the Roland Garros tournament by beating his compatriot Guillermo Coria in a match that lasted more than three hours and made history for its exciting definition.

Gaston Gaudio.

2012 – RAVAL WAKE. Dies in Buenos Aires, at the age of 83, the singer Estela Raval, one of the most famous in the country, recognized as the female voice of the group Los Cinco Latinos.

Estela Raval at the Villa María Peñas Festival.

2014 – MARCELO GALLARDO. Former player and coach Marcelo Gallardo is introduced as River Plate’s technical director. The “Muñeco”, a former “millionaire” midfielder, became the most winning DT in the club’s history, adding twelve titles so far, including two Copa Libertadores de América, the last of which was won in 2018 in a historic final with Boca Juniors.

Marcelo Gallardo

2023 – TRANSPLANTED PATIENTS. World Transplant Patient Day is celebrated, instituted by the World Health Organization to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation to save lives.

(Illustrative image)

OTHER EVENTS

1808.- Napoleon Bonaparte proclaims his brother José King of Spain and the Indies.

1844.- George Williams founded the YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) in London with ramifications in different countries.

1946.- The Basketball Association of America is born, which in 1949 was renamed the National Basketball Association (NBA).

1919.- The newspaper “Il Popolo d’Italia” publishes the manifesto of the fascist movement, signed by Benito Mussolini.

1926.- The International Labor Organization (ILO) opens its new headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

1936.- The coup devised by General Anastasio Somoza culminates in Nicaragua with the forced resignation of President Juan Bautista Sacasa, who would later succeed him in office with the support of the United States.

1954.- The first European television link is carried out on an experimental basis, with the name of “Eurovision”, between the television stations of the FRG, Holland, Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland.

1960.- “Crisol”, an independent newspaper published in Cuba, ceases to be published.

1966.- The American spacecraft “Geminis IX” ends its 72-hour flight, after circling the Earth 45 times.

1968.- US Senator Robert Kennedy, who was shot the day before in a Los Angeles hotel by Sirhan B. Sirhan, a Jordanian immigrant, dies.

1982.- Israel invades southern Lebanon.

1984.- The first version of Tetris appears, a video game created by the Russian programmer Alexey Pajitnov.

1993.- Ramiro de León Carpio is elected president of Guatemala, after the disqualification of Jorge Serrano.

1994.- South Africa joins the Organization for African Unity as member number 53.

1995.- The death penalty is abolished in South Africa.

1996.- China agrees to suspend its nuclear tests for ten years.

1999.- The Algerian Islamic Salvation Army (EIS), the military arm of the Islamic Salvation Front (FIS), renounces the armed struggle.

2001.- The cigarette manufacturer Philip Morris is sentenced by a Los Angeles jury to pay more than 3,000 million dollars to a cancer patient.

2002.- The United States officially recognizes Russia as a country with a market economy.

2003.- Chile becomes the sixth country in the world and the first in South America to sign a Free Trade Agreement with the United States.

2005.- The president of Bolivia, Carlos Mesa, resigns after a massive protest demonstration. He is succeeded by Eduardo Rodríguez.

2012.- The Global Launch of IPv6 is carried out, an Internet protocol that allows various devices to be connected, identifying them with a unique address.

.- Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru constitute the Pacific Alliance.

2013.- The newspapers “The Washington Post” and “The Guardian” reveal two telephone and Internet spying programs.

2020.- Washington and New York are the scene of new protests over the murder of George Floyd.

2021.- The leftist Pedro Castillo prevails by the minimum over the rightist Keiko Fujimori in the presidential elections of Peru.

.- The state of New York increases the age to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21 years.

2022.- The IX Summit of the Americas begins with the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and without the assistance of the presidents of Mexico and Bolivia.

BIRTHS

1436.- Johannes Regiomontanus, German astronomer and mathematician, one of the fathers of trigonometry.

1599.- Diego Velázquez, Spanish painter.

1799.- Aleksandr Pushkin, Russian poet and novelist.

1875.- Thomas Mann, German novelist, Nobel Prize in 1929.

1901.- Sukarno, founder of the Indonesian state.

1909.- Isaías Berlin, British philosopher of Latvian origin.

1919.- Lord Carrington, British politician.

1947.- Robert Englund, American actor.

1956.- Bjorn Borg, Swedish tennis player.

DEATHS

1941.- Luis Chevrolet, American car manufacturer.

1948.- Louis Lumiere, inventor of the cinematograph.

1961.- Carl Gustav Jung, Swiss psychologist.

2000.- Moreira da Silva, Brazilian composer and singer.

2002.- Naúl Ojeda, Uruguayan painter.

2005.- Anne Bancroft, American actress.

2006.- Billy Preston, American keyboardist known as the “fifth beatle”.

.- Arnold Newman, American photographer.

2013.- Tom Sharpe, British novelist.

.- Esther Williams, American actress.

2016.- Viktor Korchnoi, Swiss chess player of Russian origin.

.- Peter Shaffer, English playwright.

2017.- François Houtart, Belgian liberation theologian and sociologist.

.- Filemón Escobar, Bolivian trade unionist and politician

2018.- Buenaventura Bueno Torres, Dominican broadcaster and news presenter.

.- Manuel Fajardo, Peruvian lawyer and founder of the political wing of Sendero Luminoso.

2022.- Orlando Jorge Mera, Dominican politician.

.- Valery Riumin, Russian cosmonaut.

.- Jim Seals, American musician

Source: own and agencies.