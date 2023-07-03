Home » will be “special advisor to the Ministry of Economy”
Following the tensions generated by the formation of a consensus list in Unión por la Patria, Sergio massa offered an “ad honoren” position in the Ministry of Economy to Daniel Scioli. The ambassador and official referent who aspired to reach the presidency, accepted the proposal.

Specifically, Scioli will act as “Special Advisor for the Ministry’s International Agenda”.

“The Ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioli, will add its experience to strengthen an economic diplomacy strategy for Argentina”, sources from the Palacio de Hacienda pointed out. “The appointment, which will be ad honorem, will strengthen the international political dimension of the Ministry”, they added.

Its mission will be to “contribute with actions and proposals to position the Argentine Republic in the international context through its differential factors, such as the productive and service sectors, national talent, culture and tourist destinations.”

In addition, they pointed out, it will fundamentally contribute “to involve the different protagonists of the national reality that can make a contribution to consolidate the objective of achieving that there is ‘more Argentina in the world and more world in Argentina’”.

In this context, it will place special emphasis on the iInitiatives that tend to generate foreign currency through a sustained increase in exports and the promotion of direct foreign investment to consolidate national growth with stability and equitable distribution of income.

Sergio Massa added Daniel Scioli to his team: officials iron out rough edges

In this way, Massa and Scioli are betting on winning the presidential elections yaebury the personal disputes that arose around the August 13 primary election.

But old rough edges were also ironed out, like the ones they had in 2013, when the current ambassador to Brazil gave up at the last minute leaving Kirchnerism to lead the “Renovation Front” together with the current Minister of Economy.

Scioli never publicly criticized and gave ample signs of respect and loyalty to Kirchnerism, but his style is radically opposed to that of permanent confrontation and fits the argument with which Massa ceased to be Cristina Kirchner’s chief of staff in 2009, because -he said- “he agreed with his model, but not with his manners.”. Scioli, beyond tripping and difficulties, was twice elected governor of the most populous province in Argentina, where 38% of the electoral roll resides and even, when he was summoned, he agreed to be a “testimonial candidate” in the 2009 legislative elections And then, as now, it was with Massa.


