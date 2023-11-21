Home » William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez: Vacationing Together?
William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez: Vacationing Together?

by admin
Actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez and actor William Levy have sparked rumors of a reconciliation after being spotted vacationing together. The former couple, who share two children, were seen enjoying each other’s company in what appeared to be a romantic getaway.

Gutiérrez took to social media to share a photo of herself with Levy, captioning it “My loves.” Fans were quick to speculate whether this meant the pair had rekindled their romance.

The couple was together for over a decade before announcing their separation in 2019. However, their recent public appearance has left many wondering if they have decided to give their relationship another chance.

Neither Gutiérrez nor Levy have confirmed whether they are back together, but their fans are certainly hopeful that this vacation signals a fresh start for the couple. Stay tuned for any updates on this developing story.

