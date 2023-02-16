Produced by Zhejiang Yongle Film and Television Production Co., Ltd. Cheng Lidong is the chief director, Cheng Weidong is the chief editor and reviewer, Wu Dong is the screenwriter, Wu Tiange and Qian Xiaoqun are directing, Wang Zhiwen, Yu Feihong, Yu Zhen, Wang Like, Lu Nuo, Chen Long, Guo Dongdong, Wang Ruoxue, Zhao Yingzi , He Yin, Zhang Qiuge, Wu Gang, Shi Zhaoqi, Feng Enhe, Ma Shuliang, Zhang Bing, Lu Siyuan, Ma Xiaofeng, Winnie, Shen Lei, Jin Weiheng, Li Qianqian, Liu Zhonghu, He Gang and others co-starred in the urban reality drama “The Wind and Rain” Sending Spring Return” will broadcast 1 episode on CCTV-8 at 22:20 from February 16th to 17th, from February 18th onwards at 21:30, 2 episodes per day from Monday to Saturday, and 1 episode on Sunday at 21:30 , Youku will broadcast exclusively on the entire network at 20:00.

As a work that has attracted much attention since it was finalized, the whole drama focuses on the discipline inspection and supervision cadres such as Zhou Qiang and Song Tianyi, represented by Zhao Dasheng, Secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission of Dongjiang City. Friendship, love, its stories and themes are rare in recent years, which is refreshing.

The play tells the story of Zhao Dasheng (Wang Zhiwen), the commander of the reconnaissance company, who lost his memory due to injuries in a battle that year, and was rescued by brother troops. Zhao Dasheng’s comrade-in-arms Yu Zhongjun (Yu Zhen) thought that Zhao Dasheng had died. According to their previous promise, they took good care of Zhao Dasheng’s wife Wang Yulan (He Yin) and son Zhao Xiaojun (Guo Dongdong), and the three formed a new family. A few years later, Zhao Dasheng, who recovered his memory, returned to his hometown, only to find that his wife had remarried a good friend. The soldier’s will and open-mindedness made him endure the pain and let go of the past. He married his teacher Xu Ying (Faye Yu) and gave birth to his daughter Zhao Xiaoyan (Wang Ruoxue). Two families who are both close and awkward to each other are in a harmonious but delicate relationship. At the same time, it also tells the various choices and tests they face in the process of investigating and handling various corruption and bribery cases, and portrays the heroes of grassroots law enforcement officers who do not forget their original aspirations and fight against evil forces to the end.

Can the Secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection not change his original intention to face his former comrades-in-arms?

The story unfolds slowly from the bombing case—is there official malfeasance and corruption behind the bombing case? Why is Mai Siyuan (Luno) so arrogant? The disciplinary inspection cadres of Dongjiang City, represented by Zhao Dasheng, have been investigating major corruption cases such as the collusion between city leaders and interest groups, from the warehouse bombing case to the gold bar case in the swimming pool, to the corruption case of the Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau. Enmity between father and son, divorce between husband and wife, close friendship, job adjustment, during the investigation process, Zhao Dasheng led the disciplinary inspection cadres to overcome difficulties such as pressure from superiors, threats and frame-ups by lawbreakers, and fought retrogradely on the front line of corruption cases, becoming a leader in this troubled world. The solo “lone brave”.

After experiencing many changes and tests in career, family, and friendship, can Zhao Dasheng and Yu Zhongjun—brothers and friends who were born and died together, make the same choice in the face of temptation? Will their life paths diverge and stand in opposing positions? Zhao Dasheng led the cadres of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervisory Commission to carefully investigate the corruption behind the accident, posing a serious threat to interest groups. Mai Siyuan instigated his brothers to kill Zhao Dasheng, and what role did Yu Zhongjun play in it? Can the friendship between the two last for many years?

With a strong lineup, Wang Zhiwen and Yu Feihong’s three-player premiere as a husband and wife

Wang Zhiwen and Yu Feihong collaborated again after the TV series “Big Husband” in the urban reality drama “Wind and Rain”. The two played a couple for the first time. What kind of experience will the two go through from a loving couple to a divorce? Can silent persistence be exchanged for years of love? Future plots will give the answer!

Judging from the trailer released in “Wind and Rain Sending Spring Back”, the rivalry between Zhao Dasheng and Yu Zhongjun is very interesting. The two people always have different views on the same thing in the early stage. Zhao Dasheng has expressed himself to Yu Zhongjun many times. Does this imply that Yu Zhongjun will change in the later stage of the plot? In terms of the details of the plot, the main creative team has worked hard. The secretary of the municipal party committee who came late at night after the bombing but in a full shirt and suit, the beautiful teacher who danced smartly at the school celebration, the little girl who ran away from home, and the big boss with intricate networks Selling the group… These clues are all the foreshadowing that the show has planted in the early stage to enrich the characters, and they are all hard work to make the audience into the play!

In addition, Zhao Dasheng’s subordinates, the cautious Song Tianyi (Lu Siyuan), the vicious Mai Siyuan, the scheming Mai Mancang (Zhang Qiuge), the sensitive and suspicious Cui Minggui (Ma Shuliang) and other characters also showed their full potential in just a few episodes. Distinctive characters and rich psychological levels. Whether they are good guys or villains, officials or ordinary people, they all have their own emotions and lives, desires and motivations, as well as choices and fears they have to face, and finally present the intricate changes in human nature under the general environment.

And “Wind and Rain Sending Spring Back” has an absolutely strong cast, ups and downs of the storyline, intricate character relationships, and countless clues to events. It has both highlights and depth, and it has also laid the foundation for its reputation. The play pays attention to the current real society, focuses its attention on the raging anti-corruption situation in the real society, and freezes the lens on the more intuitive, profound and intense front-line anti-corruption battlefield of the Discipline Inspection Commission, presenting the audience with the explosion of dangerous chemicals in Yangpu Port, the city The investigation process and tense situation of a series of cases such as the corruption case of the environmental protection system and the corruption case of major municipal projects. Focusing on showing a group of heroes of the era who bravely shoulder their responsibilities and forge ahead in the dark, they will fight with umbrellas and break with nets, and “shelter the wind and rain” for the people’s safety and justice, which deeply reflects the complexity and arduousness of the current anti-corruption struggle sex.

The truth is wrapped in layers, those who hide in the dark are deliberate, and the darkness is rampant. One day, when the lies are stripped of their hypocritical cloak, all calculations will be exposed to the sun. Under the wind and rain of the anti-corruption storm, the filth will eventually be washed away, and spring will finally come! “Wind and Rain Sending Spring Back” pays tribute to every grassroots cadre who guards the right way, and looks forward to the wonderful plot after the broadcast.

