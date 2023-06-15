with last-minute name changes and deals, the alliances that will compete

This Wednesday The partnership registration period has expired. to compete in the next PASO elections, and in the last hours, parties, groups and leaders led intense negotiations to celebrate agreements and define electoral denominations.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

One of the great novelties of yesterday’s meeting was the change of name of the official coalition, which will now be renamed «united for the homeland» instead of Frente de Todos, imposed in 2019.

In Together for Change (JxC)For their part, their eyes were on the final conformation of the alliance and on the incorporation or not of the space led by the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiarettiwhich brought the opposition coalition to the brink of breaking.

In addition, other fronts, such as the libertarian front led by the deputy and presidential candidate, Javier Mileyand the from left They also presented their alliances with which they will seek to “avoid” the crack that has been going through national politics for some years.

Closure of alliances: “Union for the Homeland”, the new name of the official coalition

The representative of the Justicialista Party, Eduardo Lopez Wesselhoefft, commented after noon yesterday that the ruling party would change its current name to leave behind the name Frente de Todos. Finally, in the afternoon, it was learned that the new brand would be “Union for the Fatherland«.

From the ruling party they confirmed the new denomination through social networks and indicated that one of the central objectives of the same is to show a closer relationship between Kirchnerism and the Renewal Front, led by the current vice president Cristina Kirchner and the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

Despite the agreement on the name change, it was not a tension-free day for the space, since the PJ from Buenos Aires, who leads maximum kirchner announced hours later a hard statement against the sector they represent Daniel Scioli and the president Alberto Fernandez.

“I wish they had put the same dedication and effort to recover the purchasing power of citizens and citizens, in the administration of the Central Bank’s reserves or in the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which was far from the benefits that the President announced one morning in January 2022,” says the text, in which, despite the questions, the proposal of the ex-governor of Buenos Aires that minorities have a 30% stake on the lists.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Closing of Alliances: Together for Change, with the same name and without Schiaretti

For his part, Together for Change also defined its alliance scheme yesterday Wednesday, in addition to maintaining the same denomination chosen in 2019after some rumors of a new electoral brand arose.

However, the expectation in the opposition coalition was set on the possibility of incorporating or not the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiarettiwhich was finally discarded in the last hours.

To finish clarifying the electoral structure, the presidents of the main parties that make up JxC met yesterday afternoon at the headquarters of the UCR National Committee in Buenos Aires, where, after dismissing the arrival of the Cordovan leader, they agreed on the incorporation of parties José Luis Espert y Daisy Stolbizer.

In this way, the coalition will continue to be made up of the PRO, the Radical Civic Union (UCR), the Civic-ARI Coalition (CC), the Federal Republican Meeting, together with the parties Advance Freedomof the libertarian referent, GENof the national deputy and BINDby Alberto Assef.

Closing of alliances: how Javier Milei’s front was formed

The space headed by the national deputy and pre-candidate for president, Javier Mileylike the two most powerful coalitions, presented his diagram of alliancesas requested by the National Electoral Chamber.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

As they let transcend those close to the liberal space, Celestial and White Union, he Democratic Party and the Federal Renewal Party will be the parties that will make up Freedom Advancesthe front led by the economist.

In addition, agreements were made with provincial parties, in order to achieve representation in each district, which until now, in local elections, it has been a big obstacle for the sector that tries to position itself as one of the majority “thirds” of the election.

Closure of alliances: Schiaretti registered his front and the Left maintained its armed

The governor of Córdoba and representative of federal Peronism, Juan Schiarettifinally decided to register your space independently to Together for Changefrom where some leaders, led by Horace Rodriguez Larreta, they intended to incorporate it.

«We do for our country» is the name of the alliance that the representatives of the Cordovan president and the rest of the parties that make it up presented this Wednesday, before the end of the registration period.

On the other hand, the left front also formally revealed their alliance and anticipated that it will go to a STEP to define the candidacy for president, while the new MOREfrom the same ideological spectrum, will compete on the outside.

In the case of the FIT, as was speculated in the previous one, it will be made up of the Socialist Workers Party (PTS), the Socialist Left, the Workers Party and the Socialist Workers Movement (MST) and will have the possibility of competing in 22 of the 24 districts of the country.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



