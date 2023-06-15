Dismantled two criminal groups dedicated to drug trafficking in Arauca – news

At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, judges with functions of guarantee control acted against 10 alleged members of two criminal groups dedicated to the sale of hallucinogenic substances in the human settlement known as Los Güires de Arauca (Arauca).

According to the authorities, through the work of the Judicial Police, they showed that the modus operandi of these groups is the sale of the substance in small quantities using their residences and home delivery to buyers.

The captures were made in search and search procedures carried out this June 3, 4, 5 and 6 at homes in that sector. In the operations, bazooka, cocaine, a gramera, cell phones and hermetic bags, cash and a motorcycle were found, apparently used to mobilize the substance.

In concentrated hearings, the Prosecutor’s Office charged those currently being prosecuted for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics.

For his part, the judge sent Janet Josefina Chuellos Sanchez, alias Guajira, to jail; Michel Douglas Rodríguez Velázquez, aka Barbero; Brandon Anuar Mejía Vargas, aka the Dwarf; Eliecer Isai Matos Chacón, aka Eliecer; Luis Alberto Serrano Maldonado, aka the Monkey; Luis Antonio Medina Reyes, aka Pipo; and Jean Carlos Rojas Chuellos, alias Poma; Rosemary Andreina Herrera Rangel, Angelo Jesús Garrido, Jairo Rivas Morales.

While Ángel Uriel Rojas Rojas was granted house arrest

Source: Attorney General’s Office

