Nations League: Bonucci, playing as European trophy as possible – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 14 – “We play against a great team, but by fielding what we saw at the European Championship we can bring home a young but still important trophy”. Thus the captain of Italy, Leonardo Bonucci, to the microphones of Sky Sport on the eve of the semi-final of the Nations League with Spain.

“As a group we are fine – underlines the Juventus player -. In Sardinia and it was nice between work and fun, then the Inter boys joined in Coverciano, sorry but ready to go again. They are part of this large group that he wants to go back to entertaining Italy”. (HANDLE).

