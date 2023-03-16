Home Entertainment Women change simee | the dresser
Women change simee | the dresser

by admin
Women change simee | the dresser

Relaxing images of simee via nature | Photography: Leanne Lieberman, Adi Miller

>>>
Not long ago my friend from simee invited me to participate in the project “women who change” on their website. In honor of the posting of the post in which I answered some questions and in honor of the launch of the new design of the products, There will soon be some recommendations on my favorite products, and they will have a 22% discount with the code shelly22 until 3/25 at midnight.
A few words about the new design: The bottles are new and there are also new beautiful boxes, each of which is decorated with three hamsas that represent Shelly, Mother Pearl and Grandma Simi, who inspired the brand (Shelley: “We actually greet you like this with hamsa, hamsa, hamsa”).
Something else: Anyone who buys more than NIS 100 will receive soap as a gift.

For those who missed the previous episodes, here is an old post with explanations about the family/women’s brand/located in Nachsholim.

Hamsa hamsa hamsa

>>>
As promised, my picks (remember, the code is shelly22):

01 foot cream. You already know that for me this is magic in a jar, not to mention an addiction. Those who think like me understand that it is worth taking advantage of this discount to stock up.
02 Red queen face & neck oil. It used to be called Red Algae Serum, but the names have also been updated recently. Shelly explains: “We decided to update the names following the conversation with you. We replaced the word serum with oil to make the product definition more accurate. It is actually an oil serum from nature that is a deep nourishment for the skin. Integrates perfectly into any skin care routine, locks in moisture in the skin and helps in restoration and recovery processes.’
03 Day serum to balance and nourish the facial skin REBALANCE. This serum/oil is actually who we knew until recently as the morning serum.
04 Hair Oil. Yes, this is the same hair serum I recommended before. I like to use it when I don’t plan to use Daphne, it makes wavy hair more relaxed and vital and the smell is gentle and pleasant.
05 A mixture of oils for the love & care burner/diffuser. This mixture was specially formulated for mothers to relax and reduce stress. My youngest baby is 17 and I still need sedation and de-stressing. Sure these days.
06 Me Time. Lavender body lotion. The texture is more like an oil than a cream and the trick is to warm it up a bit with your hands and then apply. If the mixture of oils for the diffuser did not calm you down, the lavender will already do the job.

>>>
Stories are medicine. I have been taken with stories since I heard my first. They have such power; they do not require that we do, be, act, anything – we need only listen

Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Women who run with wolves

>>>
All this talk about women’s business and changing women reminded me of the song Highwomen, which is basically an answer to the song Highwaymen, but instead of telling about men who build dams or fly spaceships, it tells about women whose very existence is revolutionary:

We are The Highwomen
Singing stories still untold
We carry the sons you can only hold
We are the daughters of the silent generations
You sent our hearts to die alone in foreign nations
It may return to us as tiny drops of rain
But we will still remain
And we’ll come back again and again and again

