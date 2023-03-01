ROME – Do not tell the Duke of Mantua, but the American woman is not mobile at all in terms of car brands. Other than “feather in the wind” following the work of Giuseppe Verdi. According to research by S&P Global Mobility analysts on the US market in 2022, Tesla has not fascinated the female public too much, who bought Elon Musk’s electric cars with 33% of their preferences despite the brand becoming the first in luxury for sales overtaking BMW.

At the top of their shopping list, according to the research, there was much more practicality: the Buick brand with 55% of preferences. Very American brand of the GM group unknown to us, but which is celebrating its first 120 years of life with a range of SUVs only powered by turbo petrol engines and no electrification: from the compact (tiny by overseas standards) Encore of 4.29 meters length at the Enclave of 5.20 meters and very pop prices from 26,000 to about 57,000 dollars.

Behind Buick, US women – last year they were registered in the US for 28% of global registrations – bought Mini for 51%, a European brand that has been making fashion all over the world for sixty years, on the second step of the podium ex aequo alongside Mitsubishi, which however does not shine in the same way here. In the study, it is striking that among the top seven best-selling brands to US consumers, as many as four are Japanese (Lexus, a luxury brand like Tesla, is in third place chosen by 50% on a par with Infiniti, another premium brand) closing with Mazda and the Korean Kia in fourth position at 49%.

With Buick as the exception to confirm the rule, the five brands least bought by US women were… American. In addition to Tesla, the least chosen was Ram (17%), which is understandable, however, given a range of pick-ups and gigantic cowboy suvvoni. However, the news shouldn’t upset Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares too much, who announced spectacular margins for Ram in 2022 (along with those of Jeep) despite a 16% drop in sales. The other brands least bought by women in the US, according to the study, were GMC (29%), Ford (31%) and Dodge (34%). In addition to Tesla, a case that S&P Global Mobility analyst Marc Bland explains thus: “Customers are worried about autonomy and safety. These brands need to do much more in information”.