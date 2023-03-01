Home Entertainment Women’s favorite brands? From the US here is the surprise
Entertainment

Women’s favorite brands? From the US here is the surprise

by admin
Women’s favorite brands? From the US here is the surprise

ROME – Do not tell the Duke of Mantua, but the American woman is not mobile at all in terms of car brands. Other than “feather in the wind” following the work of Giuseppe Verdi. According to research by S&P Global Mobility analysts on the US market in 2022, Tesla has not fascinated the female public too much, who bought Elon Musk’s electric cars with 33% of their preferences despite the brand becoming the first in luxury for sales overtaking BMW.

At the top of their shopping list, according to the research, there was much more practicality: the Buick brand with 55% of preferences. Very American brand of the GM group unknown to us, but which is celebrating its first 120 years of life with a range of SUVs only powered by turbo petrol engines and no electrification: from the compact (tiny by overseas standards) Encore of 4.29 meters length at the Enclave of 5.20 meters and very pop prices from 26,000 to about 57,000 dollars.

Behind Buick, US women – last year they were registered in the US for 28% of global registrations – bought Mini for 51%, a European brand that has been making fashion all over the world for sixty years, on the second step of the podium ex aequo alongside Mitsubishi, which however does not shine in the same way here. In the study, it is striking that among the top seven best-selling brands to US consumers, as many as four are Japanese (Lexus, a luxury brand like Tesla, is in third place chosen by 50% on a par with Infiniti, another premium brand) closing with Mazda and the Korean Kia in fourth position at 49%.

See also  Dior 2022 winter menswear, a dialogue with Mr. Dior across time and space | Dior | Dior | 2022 autumn and winter

With Buick as the exception to confirm the rule, the five brands least bought by US women were… American. In addition to Tesla, the least chosen was Ram (17%), which is understandable, however, given a range of pick-ups and gigantic cowboy suvvoni. However, the news shouldn’t upset Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares too much, who announced spectacular margins for Ram in 2022 (along with those of Jeep) despite a 16% drop in sales. The other brands least bought by women in the US, according to the study, were GMC (29%), Ford (31%) and Dodge (34%). In addition to Tesla, a case that S&P Global Mobility analyst Marc Bland explains thus: “Customers are worried about autonomy and safety. These brands need to do much more in information”.

You may also like

Super Junior will launch the reality show “The...

Inventory of Wu Xiubo’s capital territory Wu Xiubo’s...

Electric car, shared charging arrives

BTS really only has fans ARMY in their...

Feel the pulse of the times in the...

50 years and not hearing them: “The Dark...

CFCL Releases 2023 Autumn/Winter VOL.6 Collection at Paris...

CLOT x fragment design x Nike Dunk Low’s...

COSPLAY Picture Tour: Russian girl COS “Original God”...

Hit spy thriller ‘The Night Manager’ set for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy