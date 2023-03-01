New brain trauma studyCnr proves that the molecola NGF, when administered immediately intranasally it could greatly reduce the risk of serious neurological consequences as permanent disabilities ed ischemia.

A research by theInstitute of Translational Pharmacology of the Cnr National Council, and subsequently an experimentation, the results of which were published in the journal British Journal of Pharmacology. The researchers fielded the NGF molecule Nerve Growth Factora protein responsible for the development of brain nervesthrough the administration of the same in format to be inoculated by the nasal route, have shown a clear improvement of conditions following a brain injury.

This new method could therefore limit the damage and avoid the expansion of the trauma even already in place wound. Bringing the patient being treated, too after monthsto a lower exposure to further complications such as: l’ischemiapermanent psycho-motor damage and therefore to limit the risk of developing worsening

NGF molecule and brain trauma: the next trial in Italy

Luigi ManniCnr researcher and author of the study on the NGF molecule, declared on Everyday healthcare: “We know that traumatic brain injury (TBI), which represents one of the major problems in the field of neurology, causes approximately 1.5 million hospitalizations every year in Europe and the pediatric and adolescent populations are at high risk.” So this one research could be the first step towards one experimentation Italian authorized, than through the inoculation of the new drug intranasal made available by Pharmaceutical drugscould be of great help in the field of neurological sciences.

Not just for patients with chronic brain traumabut above all for treat injuries immediatelyand act with the primary care most useful in limiting a severe brain damage and to the nervous system. The research was funded by the Ministry of Health and saw the participation of various experts and researchers from Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation in Rome.

