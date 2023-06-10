Wu Yongwei’s beauty is too high-profile, the rose red dress shows off her graceful figure, tall, fashionable and aura–Dizu.com

Wu Yongwei’s beauty is too high-profile, the rose red dress shows off her graceful figure, tall, fashionable and aura of global focus

Source: Here Comes Little Meg 2023-06-10 16:26:46

hello everyone~

(profile picture)

As a mature woman, Wu Yongwei’s beauty is engraved in her bones. Her natural elegance and publicity make her look very elegant no matter what she wears. This time she appeared in a rose red dress. There are many details on the skirt, shoulders and deep V neckline. Monochrome pieces stand out.

No.1: rose red

For mature women, the choice of color is very important. It depends on what kind of personality you want to exude. A very intellectual and generous woman like Wu Yongwei with an excellent personality is naturally suitable for strong red, but positive red is too enthusiastic. Not soft enough. Rose red can break this sense of distance and make everyone feel warm and bright. Wu Yongwei’s beauty is really too high-profile, a rose red dress perfectly sets off her graceful figure, tall, fashionable and full of aura.

No.2: Deep V neckline

The dress is cut with a deep V neckline. I believe it is an old friend of mature women. Although there are many neckline designs, the V-neck is the most popular, because it can not only bring out the fair and delicate skin of the wearer, but also have a career line, showing a certain degree of charm and sexiness. The most important thing is that it is not picky, and it can also shape the face and make the face smaller, which is very practical. Wu Yongwei is the pride of the aunts. The rose red dress is mature and elegant, and most people can’t wear this effect.

No.3: Shoulder pads

There are always women who face the problem of sloping and narrow shoulders. This is a physical defect. It won’t change instantly without practice, but don’t worry too much. You only need to choose clothes and add the blessing of shoulder pads to improve this perfectly. It perfects the head-to-shoulders ratio and shows a strong femininity, preventing the skirt from hanging on the body. I seem to be losing my strength.

No.4: Natural Ruffle Knot and Ribbon Curtains

The biggest highlight is the shaping of the belly folds and knots. A solid color dress must have details to stand out. The folds, which appear to be irregular, are actually all convoluted and extend toward the center of the abdomen. The rose red ribbon hangs lightly in front of the body, which effectively enhances the sense of design and creates a sense of hierarchy. With the movement of the body, it shows a light and elegant charm.

The temperament of a mature woman has always been elegant and top-notch. No matter what they wear, they can’t hide their natural sense of luxury. Therefore, if you want to show your charm, it is very important to learn how to dress. Let’s read on.

Let’s take a look at Wu Yongwei’s other styles, and easily create an intellectual goddess style: 1: The choice of clothing If you are usually in a hurry or don’t know enough about dressing, you can try on a suit. The upper and lower styles are the same, which saves the trouble of choosing clothes and makes it easy to wear with a sense of luxury. All you have to do is choose the fit and style that suits you best. Wu Yongwei has an excellent character but restrained. There will be no restrictions.

Two: How to use “Bottom Missing”

If your legs are thin, you must not bury your interests. You need to try the “leaky pants” dressing method. It covers your lower body with long beads, thus showing off your tall and slender body. The legs are very conspicuous, because many young girls also like this way of wearing, so it gives people a full sense of age reduction. As long as your legs are not thick, no matter how old you are, you can try it with confidence.

Three: Brightly colored skirts

If you want a concave shape, choose a brightly colored skirt. Vibrant colors make you stand out from the crowd. If your temperament is very good, the effect of these two collisions will be better. Just like the two skirts Wu Yongwei chose, it makes you look more energetic. If you have a good figure, you can also add some skin-exposing designs to show your sexy charm.

Four: Decoration of lace elements

Lace is one of the most popular elements for women. It appeals to women regardless of age. Young women prefer pink lace, while middle-aged women prefer classic black and white. It penetrates fine structures, improving overall structure and giving you a more luxurious look. It only needs a moderate amount of ironing on a skirt and is also a great partner for see-through elements.

These are the styles you can’t go wrong with. If you like her in front of the screen, you might as well wear it with her to make yourself an elegant woman.

Disclaimer: The text is original, and the pictures are from the Internet. If there is any infringement, please contact us to delete, thank you.

Place of release: Yunnan

Key words: