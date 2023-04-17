Home » Wu Zun Appears at BOSS 2023 Spring/Summer New Product Appreciation Meeting, Shapes Ideal Vision with Flowing Aesthetics- China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, Wu Zun, the spokesperson for the Asia-Pacific region of the BOSS eyewear brand, attended the BOSS 2023 spring and summer new product appreciation meeting, wearing a khaki casual suit and matching BOSS new product sunglasses. In the rhythm of the rhythm, it fully demonstrates the combination of hardness and softness of BOSS, passion and courage, and the power of all things to grow.

As the Asia-Pacific spokesperson of the BOSS eyewear series that he has cooperated with for many years, Wu Zun once again demonstrated the combination of rigidity and softness of the BOSS 2023 spring and summer eyewear series with his unique charm and fashion taste. At the event site, he tried on a variety of the latest products, using glasses as an important fashion accessory, bringing a visual feast to the guests. Wu Zun said: BOSS eyewear products are not only fashionable, but also comfortable and fit, especially the many Asian version products, which are very suitable for our needs for eyewear. He did not hesitate to share his fashion matching and wearing experience for glasses, and provided guests and fans with inspiration and suggestions for fashion matching of glasses.

In the ever-changing world, appreciate the profound meaning of living your true self and embracing the spirit of independent individuality. For a long time, Wu Zun’s concept of focusing on quality life and adhering to the true self is in line with the aesthetics of the brand concept conveyed by BOSS. Wu Zun is also widely loved in various fields for his elegant, warm and family-friendly public image. We look forward to more surprise cooperation between the two parties in the future!

