WWE Releases Dana Brooke, Mansoor, Mace, and More Talents in Ongoing Cuts

WWE’s talent releases continue as more wrestlers have been let go from the company. Dana Brooke, who had been with WWE for over 10 years, has been released, according to Fightful. Brooke first signed with WWE in 2013 and made her debut on the main roster in 2016.

Mansoor and Mace, former members of the Maximum Male Models, have also been fired. Mace had been with the company since 2016 and joined the main roster as part of Retribution in 2020. Mansoor joined WWE after attending a tryout before The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018. The two teamed up as the top male models in 2022 and were awarded “Worst Character” at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards.

Dabba Kato, the Nigerian fighter who signed with WWE in 2016, has also been released, as reported by PWInsider. Shanky is another wrestler who has been released by WWE, according to Fightful.

Quincy Elliot, Yulisa León, Daniel McArthur, and Bryson Montana are among the other wrestlers who have been let go by WWE. Elliot confirmed his release on social media, while PWInsider reported the release of León. McArthur, a WWE PC recruit signed last summer, revealed on his own social media that he is no longer with WWE. Montana, who had been appearing frequently on NXT Level Up since May 2022, announced on social media that he was also fired.

These releases follow the earlier firings of Emma, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and others earlier in the day. The WWE continues to reshape its roster and make changes to its talent lineup.