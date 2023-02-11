Original title: Xiangshan is suitable for filming and wants to make a home here

“Wannian Longtao” is not satisfied with the fate that ends at the beginning, so it travels back and forth between reality and fiction, trying to change the fate constantly. What is the result of this struggle between the protagonist and the supporting role? The relaxed, joyful and anti-routine love comedy “A Kiss Archive” is currently being filmed in Xiangshan Film and Television City. On the 9th, the leading actors Chen Fangtong, Fang Xiaodong and Meng Xi were interviewed by reporters.

Different from routine romantic comedies with realistic themes, the setting of “One Kiss Archive” through the play within the play is undoubtedly a bright spot, and a group of new-generation actors have provoked the mainstay of the play.

Chen Fangtong once got out of the circle because of the corner of the troubled daughter in the sweet pet micro-short drama “The Girl of Gold”. In recent years, she has often filmed in Xiangshan, so she is very familiar with the surrounding environment. After the show, she likes to walk on the small roads in the fields to feel the customs and customs here. She said: “Xiangshan is a place where people can calm down and film.”

In “A Kiss Archive”, Chen Fangtong plays the role of “Xu Weiwei”. In her opinion, this is a very cute and escaping character, “After turning on the phone, I maintain the best state every day and devote myself to the role.”

Fang Xiaodong, who majored in music, came to Xiangshan for the first time. He praised the seafood here, “I like to eat shellfish, and the seafood in Xiangshan is so fresh.” Cross-border actor industry, Fang Xiaodong bluntly said that he “found the right direction” . Fang Xiaodong plays two roles in “One Kiss Archive”. “I have two personalities in the play, one is reticent and the other is very funny.” Regarding the future, he thinks more about producing more good works and constantly polishing himself.

Mengxi in the play has a cheerful personality. When she was interviewed, she counted the number of times she came to Xiangshan, and said with a smile: “In the past two years, I have spent more than half of my time in Xiangshan. I was thinking about moving here and settling here. Home.”

Mengxi has previously portrayed many distinctive characters in dramas such as “The Secret of the Blue Silk” and “Brilliant Stars”. This time she will play two roles in “A Kiss Archive”. “One is a female star who belongs to the type of little white flower, and the other is a ‘crazy’ character who can do anything for her own success.” The latter role of a villain makes Mengxi feel that the biggest challenge is psychological construction. “Because the role cognition and oneself There is a conflict in itself, but I have to express it in the play.” She has played heroines and policemen, and she wants to challenge the role of a strong woman in the future, “such as Wu Zetian.”

