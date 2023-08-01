Xiaomi Releases the Mijia Smart Electric Oven 40L: Features and Price Revealed

Xiaomi Launches Mijia Smart Electric Oven 40L at Affordable Price

August 1st, Fast Technology News: Xiaomi, the renowned technology company, has just released its latest product, the Mijia Smart Electric Oven 40L. With an initial price of only 499 yuan, this new oven aims to revolutionize the cooking experience for consumers.

This electric oven boasts a large capacity of 40L and comes with three layers of baking positions. It is also equipped with upper and lower double NTC temperature sensing probes, allowing users to bake at different temperatures without the need to turn over or stick to the bottom.

One of the outstanding features of the Mijia Smart Electric Oven 40L is its 360° uniform temperature field. The oven has three baking tubes on the upper and lower sides, ensuring the even distribution of heat. Moreover, it supports an intelligent temperature control algorithm, allowing users to adjust the temperature every 1°C and the time every minute. With a high power of 2000W, this oven delivers efficient cooking results.

Not limited to baking, the Mijia Smart Electric Oven 40L supports a wide temperature range of 30-230°C. It also offers additional functions such as fermentation, thawing, heat preservation, reheating, re-crisping, and even drying fruits. With its all-in-one capabilities, this oven provides a versatile cooking solution for users.

In terms of user experience, the oven comes with five cooking modes: “barbecue,” “baking,” “fermentation,” “professional,” and “dried fruit.” It can be easily connected to the Mijia App, and users can access over 40 professional recipes with just one click. Additionally, the oven is compatible with the Xiaoai speaker, enabling voice linkage for a more convenient and hands-free cooking experience.

The Mijia Smart Electric Oven 40L also boasts an impressive ID design. It features a double-layer insulated glass door, tempered glass for explosion-proof safety, an oven lamp that is also explosion-proof, and an independent anti-scald handle. The multi-function knob and LED screen make it easy for users to navigate and control the oven.

For those interested in getting their hands on the Mijia Smart Electric Oven 40L, it is available for purchase on Jingdong, with prices starting at 499 yuan.

[End of this article]

If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

